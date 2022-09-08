ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas officials mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129sZ4_0hnWrWr800

Current and former elected officials from Texas are offering their condolences to the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Former President George W. Bush met the Queen during his time in office and says the event was one of the highlights of his Presidency.

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow," he said. "Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship. Laura and I join our fellow citizens in sending our heartfelt condolences to the Royal family and the British people."

Former President George H.W. Bush also met with the Queen during his Presidency. The George and Barbara Bush Foundation in College Station issued a statement today, saying that the Queen “set the standard for steady and dedicated service, performing her duty without fail throughout a historic period for the UK and the world.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the Queen a great ally to the State of Texas.

"Queen Elizabeth II was also more than a leader of one of the greatest monarchies in history and a close United States ally; she was a mother, a grandmother, and a wife who showed a deep devotion to her family and to her nation," he said. "The entire world is better to have had a strong, steady leader like Queen Elizabeth II, and we are forever honored to have had her as an ally to the United States and to Texas."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also extended his condolences to the people of the U.K.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a consequential and remarkable world leader — and a friend to our city, where she made an official visit in 1991," he said. "We mourn her passing."

