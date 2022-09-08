ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose caught taking a dip in resident’s swimming pool, Washington photos show

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A mama moose surprised residents in Spokane, Washington when she was seen swimming in their pool.

The moose wandered into a yard with her two babies to “take advantage of the fruit trees” there, according to a post on Facebook by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.. She ended up in the pool by accident, the post said.

Luckily, the mama could touch the bottom of the pool so she wasn’t in danger, according to the post.

Then, when a wildlife sergeant nudged her with a pool skimmer, “she took the hint, moved to the shallow end, climbed right out and went over the fence and back to the wild,” the post said.

As of 2015, there were approximately 5,000 moose estimated to live in Washington State, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife advises the public who have fruit trees — and don’t have a tall fence — to pick up fallen fruits and to run a line of reflective material to discourage the animals..

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website urges the public to not ever feed a moose, as “moose that are fed by people often become aggressive when they are not fed as expected.”

Spokane is about 300 miles east of Seattle.

