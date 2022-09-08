ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Master Gardener training program accepting applications

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension is providing instruction in all aspects of horticulture to people who sign up for its gardening training program.

Applications are now open for the Henrico Master Gardener training program, a 100-hour classroom and hands-on course for those who want to earn the title of Master Gardener.

Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia Beach

According to the VCE’s website , a Henrico Master Gardener is “an individual who acts on behalf of the Henrico Extension Office as a volunteer within our community” and teaches the county’s residents about horticulture.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 28 and the program will last from January to March of 2023. Classes are held at the Henrico Extension Office, located at 8600 Dixon Powers Drive.

Upon acceptance, the training program will cost $175 and includes a digital copy of the Virginia Extension Master Gardener Handbook. The application can be found here .

