Extreme heat in California has left Twitter without one of its key data centers, and a company executive warned in an internal memo obtained by CNN that another outage elsewhere could result in the service going dark for some of its users.Twitter, like all major social media platforms, relies on data centers, which are essentially huge warehouses full of computers, including servers and storage systems. Controlling the temperature in those centers is critical to ensuring the computers don't overheat and malfunction. To save on cooling costs, some tech companies have increasingly looked to place their data centers in colder climates; Google, for...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO