Wichita man arrested on suspicion of rape, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, among other charges.

Darryl Ford (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Darryl Ford, 61, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers went to a hospital for a report of sexual assault.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old woman, reported that she was sexually assaulted by Ford in the 900 block of W. Maple St.

The WPD says this is not a random incident, and it is believed that Ford knew his victim.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.