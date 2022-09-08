ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man arrested on suspicion of rape, other charges

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, among other charges.

Darryl Ford (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Darryl Ford, 61, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers went to a hospital for a report of sexual assault.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old woman, reported that she was sexually assaulted by Ford in the 900 block of W. Maple St.

The WPD says this is not a random incident, and it is believed that Ford knew his victim.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans, but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Crash ties up traffic on southbound I-135 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders have reopened southbound I-135 near 2nd Street in Wichita after closing southbound lanes temporarily because of a crash Friday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the crash, each with only one occupant. Vehicles 1 and 2 were southbound on I-135 in the third […]
KSN News

Police release list of top vehicles targeted for their catalytic converters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters. Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, […]
WICHITA, KS
Why you may get an alert on your phone Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Depending on where you are in Sedgwick County on Monday, Sept. 12, you may get an alert message on your phone at 3 p.m. Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita are taking part in what it calls an “unprecedented test” of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system. Examples of previous […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
