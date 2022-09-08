ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas politicians react to queen’s death

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas politicians are expressing their condolences to the royal family after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who previously represented Kansas in Congress, met the queen.

“I express my condolences to the Royal Family and the British people,” Pompeo said on social media. “The Queen was a patriot of the highest order and a role model for millions. I was honored to meet her, and there will never be another like her.”

Other messages from Kansas politicians

Queen Elizabeth lived a life of public service and her longstanding friendship with the U.S. will echo long after her passing. God bless the Queen and long live the King.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas)

My thoughts are with the Royal Family and all of the Commonwealth as they mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. As the longest-reigning monarch, she displayed loyalty to her citizens, steadfastness in the face of hardship and strengthened the alliance between the U.S. and U.K.”

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

Queen Elizabeth lived a remarkable life of diplomacy, grace, and dignity.I join my fellow Americans in offering our condolences and prayers for the Royal family and the entire United Kingdom.”

Representative Tracey Mann (R-Kansas 1st District)

I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth led the United Kingdom with dignity and grace for generations and was a great friend to the United States. I’m praying for Royal Family and the entire United Kingdom during these difficult times.”

Representative Jake LaTurner (R-Kansas 2nd District)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

