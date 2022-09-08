TANAGRA, Greece (AP) — Greece’s air force on Monday took delivery of a first pair of upgraded F-16 military jets under a $1.5 billion program to modernize its existing fighter fleet amid increasing tensions with neighboring Turkey. The two F-16s presented at the Tanagra airbase northwest of Athens are the first of 83 to be refitted with advanced electronics, radar and weapons capabilities by late 2027 by Greece’s Hellenic Aerospace Industry, in coordination with U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The head of Greece’s joint chiefs of staff, Gen. Constantinos Floros, said the program’s successful and timely completion “is an issue of the highest national importance.” “Any potential aggressor will have to think twice or thrice before trying their luck,” once the upgrade is completed, he said at Monday’s presentation ceremony, adding that the new planes would increase Greece’s footprint within NATO.

