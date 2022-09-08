Read full article on original website
During visit to Kyiv, Blinken announces $2B in US military aid for Europe
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday as the Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, including President...
Germany 'regrets' Iran failure to agree to nuclear deal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday ruled out the revival of a nuclear deal with Iran "in the near future", as Israel pushed for a "credible military threat" to pressure Tehran. "It is time to have a dialogue with the Americans and the Europeans... to put on the table a credible military threat to pressure Iran into a better deal", than just returning to the JCPOA, said the official.
WATCH: State Department says U.S. is still pushing for an Iran nuclear deal despite setbacks
The State Department says the U.S. will continue to push for an Iran deal despite recent setbacks in negotiations. Watch the briefing in the player above. “There is really only one ultimate end goal of this deal,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. “That is to ensure...
Russia targets Ukraine’s infrastructure, causing blackouts in eastern areas
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby. But Russia struck back...
Europe’s largest nuclear plant still in danger as Ukraine reclaims some eastern territory
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.
2 decades after 9/11, the men accused of orchestrating the attacks still await trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before dawn on March 1, 2003, the U.S. scored its most thrilling victory yet against the plotters of the Sept. 11 attacks — the capture of a disheveled Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, hauled away by intelligence agents from a hideout in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The...
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
Fired federal prosecutor: Pressure from Trump, allies ‘unprecedented and scary’
A former federal prosecutor fired by former President Trump on Monday condemned what he described as “unprecedented” political interference in his work during the Trump administration. Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the Trump-era Justice Department pressured him to indict…
21 years later, 9/11 terror attacks reverberate in New York and across the US
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget,” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Bonita Mentis set out to read victims’ names at the World Trade Center wearing a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis. The 25-year-old Guyanese immigrant worked at a financial firm while going to college.
Greece gets first 2 upgraded F-16s out of a total 83
TANAGRA, Greece (AP) — Greece’s air force on Monday took delivery of a first pair of upgraded F-16 military jets under a $1.5 billion program to modernize its existing fighter fleet amid increasing tensions with neighboring Turkey. The two F-16s presented at the Tanagra airbase northwest of Athens are the first of 83 to be refitted with advanced electronics, radar and weapons capabilities by late 2027 by Greece’s Hellenic Aerospace Industry, in coordination with U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin. The head of Greece’s joint chiefs of staff, Gen. Constantinos Floros, said the program’s successful and timely completion “is an issue of the highest national importance.” “Any potential aggressor will have to think twice or thrice before trying their luck,” once the upgrade is completed, he said at Monday’s presentation ceremony, adding that the new planes would increase Greece’s footprint within NATO.
King Charles III faces many challenges as he takes throne
Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
Engineers shut down last reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant lost its outside source of...
Judge tosses Donald Trump’s Russia probe lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.
Trump lawyers urge judge to continue pause on Justice Department probe of documents
WASHINGTON (AP) — A criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret information at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home has “spiraled out of control,” his lawyers said Monday in urging a judge to leave in place a directive that temporarily halted core aspects of the Justice Department’s probe.
WATCH LIVE: Biden touts Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Boston
President Joe Biden will give remarks on the bipartisan Infrastructure Law during a campaign event in Boston on Monday. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Biden ended the summer on a legislative winning streak, chalking up victories that once appeared out...
Justice Department, Trump team propose special master candidates for document review
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team each proposed candidates Friday for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president’s Florida home, but the two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have.
International aid arrives in Pakistani province hit hardest by floods
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, said each...
What to know ahead of Sweden’s election on Sunday
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million. Early voting began on Aug. 24. Here are some key things to know about the vote. What is at stake?
The US can use the Abraham Accords to nearshore vital medications
This is not merely an issue of commercial competition; this is a critical matter of national security.
UN chief links Pakistan floods and climate change, urges international community to deliver aid
ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan “massive” help in recovering from the summer’s devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge. Months of...
