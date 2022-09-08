ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarcus Ware: Fans need to understand one player doesn't make the team, tarnish the dog; there's still 52 guys playing for you

Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Ware joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Thursday night matchup between the Bills-Rams, his response to fans rooting against their team because of one player, why he's favoring the Bengals over the Bills in the AFC, which teams will sit atop the NFC and which current quarterback he'd enjoy sacking the most.

