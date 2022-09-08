ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Most Americans want maximum age limit for elected officials: poll

By Sarah Polus
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqQtB_0hnWql6w00

A large majority of Americans favor a maximum age limit for elected officials, a new CBS News/YouGov poll found .

When asked if there should be an upper age restriction at which point lawmakers are forced to leave office, 73 percent of poll respondents agreed. Only 27 percent of those surveyed did not agree with the idea.

The majority across all political parties polled were in favor of the maximum age limit, with 71 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Republicans and 75 percent of independents supporting it.

The majority support also held through every age group of respondents.

Most of those polled (40 percent) said 70 would be an appropriate cut-off age. The other ages offered were age 50 (8 percent), age 60 (26 percent), age 80 (18 percent) and age 90 (2 percent).

Currently, the oldest members of Congress are 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). President Biden is 79 years old.

The poll, conducted on a sample of 2,085 U.S. adults between August 29-31, 2022, has a margin of error of 2.6 points points.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Majority sees Trump MAGA movement as threat to democracy: poll

A majority of Americans believe former President Trump and his “Make America Great Again” movement poses a threat to democracy, according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll.  The new poll, published on Wednesday, found that 58 percent of respondents believe that the MAGA movement is a threat to U.S. democracy.  One in 4 Republicans agreed that […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#New Cbs#Cbs News#Democrats#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Officials say Bannon was ‘architect’ of defrauding scheme

Officials said Stephen Bannon was the “architect” of a scheme to defraud donors who gave money to build a wall on the United States-Mexico border.  Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said at a press conference on Thursday that Bannon and the organization We Build the Wall Inc. were indicted for a yearlong fundraising scheme […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy