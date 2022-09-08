Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utv44.com
Cold front brings small taste of Fall
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A weak cold front will move through the area today, bringing some spotty showers and thunderstorms with it, particularly in the afternoon. These will cover about a third of the area. Highs today top off in the upper 80s. Drier and cooler air fills in...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff recalls helping in NY during aftermath of 9/11 attacks
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A local first responder is speaking out about his time helping in the aftermath of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history. The names of the nearly 3000 people lost in the 9/11 attacks will never be forgotten. From New York to the Alabama...
utv44.com
Moviegoers reflect on memories made at Crescent Theater
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Crescent Theater on Dauphin Street is expected to close at the end of September. In a recent Facebook post, owner Max Morey says their rent will double beginning October first. It’s heartbreaking, especially for those who love going to this little theater--not just for the movies, but also for the memories.
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Man leads police on chase with child on board
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
Local runners finish the journey for Memphis mom murdered as she jogged
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On any other day, you might see them scattered out along the Eastern Shore, pounding the pavement individually. But this morning they joined forces, getting their instructions. "We're gonna circle the pier and then come back here and disperse and quickly as possible," said one...
utv44.com
BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
utv44.com
Memphis mom's murder has joggers rethinking safety
Folks are still shocked over what happened to Eliza Fletcher— the Memphis mother of two who was kidnapped and killed while jogging. We've seen several incidents recently that highlight the importance of protection. Officials say it's up to you what that protection looks like, whether it's a firearm or some other weapon.
utv44.com
4th annual Black-Tie Bingo Gala raises money for childhood cancer research
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — The 4th annual Black-Tie Bingo Fundraising Gala was held for the Berry Strong Foundation Saturday night. Caroline Berry died of cancer several years ago. She was a beloved student from Spanish Fort High School. Now her mother hopes to help other families struggling with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
utv44.com
Game Recap 2022: Spanish Fort vs. Saraland
Friday night's matchup was a big one in 6A Region 1 as both the Spanish Fort Toros and Saraland Spartans came into this battle undefeated in region play. Two highly touted programs were ready to lay it all out on the gridiron. This was a tale of two halves as...
utv44.com
Blount football players stand up for coach amid "spanking" allegation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A new video circulating shows Blount High School football players standing in solidarity in support of their coach. Earlier this week, video showing head football coach, Josh Harris allegedly spanking one of his players went viral. Now some of his players are saying the video...
Comments / 1