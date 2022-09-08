ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

utv44.com

Cold front brings small taste of Fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A weak cold front will move through the area today, bringing some spotty showers and thunderstorms with it, particularly in the afternoon. These will cover about a third of the area. Highs today top off in the upper 80s. Drier and cooler air fills in...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Moviegoers reflect on memories made at Crescent Theater

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Crescent Theater on Dauphin Street is expected to close at the end of September. In a recent Facebook post, owner Max Morey says their rent will double beginning October first. It’s heartbreaking, especially for those who love going to this little theater--not just for the movies, but also for the memories.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Man leads police on chase with child on board

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Dauphin and Florida Street. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was terminated...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Local runners finish the journey for Memphis mom murdered as she jogged

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On any other day, you might see them scattered out along the Eastern Shore, pounding the pavement individually. But this morning they joined forces, getting their instructions. "We're gonna circle the pier and then come back here and disperse and quickly as possible," said one...
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

BCSO: Two shot, one killed in Fairhope Friday night

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office, on Friday 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot...
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Memphis mom's murder has joggers rethinking safety

Folks are still shocked over what happened to Eliza Fletcher— the Memphis mother of two who was kidnapped and killed while jogging. We've seen several incidents recently that highlight the importance of protection. Officials say it's up to you what that protection looks like, whether it's a firearm or some other weapon.
MEMPHIS, TN
utv44.com

Game Recap 2022: Spanish Fort vs. Saraland

Friday night's matchup was a big one in 6A Region 1 as both the Spanish Fort Toros and Saraland Spartans came into this battle undefeated in region play. Two highly touted programs were ready to lay it all out on the gridiron. This was a tale of two halves as...
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Blount football players stand up for coach amid "spanking" allegation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A new video circulating shows Blount High School football players standing in solidarity in support of their coach. Earlier this week, video showing head football coach, Josh Harris allegedly spanking one of his players went viral. Now some of his players are saying the video...
MOBILE, AL

