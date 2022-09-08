Read full article on original website
Related
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
Darigold Breaks Ground on $600 Million Facility in Tri-Cities
Darigold Inc. broke ground on Sept. 8 at the site of its future Pasco, Wash., production facility, slated to open in early 2024. The $600 million facility will process roughly 8 million pounds of milk per day when fully operational. The milk will come from more than 100 dairy farms in surrounding communities, the company said in a press release.
nbcrightnow.com
Prosser farm helping raise money for local 3-year-old during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
PROSSER, Wash. - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one local Prosser farm is helping out a close family whose youngest daughter was diagnosed in November of 2021. Victoria Gonzalez is the mother of 3-year-old Hallel Gonzalez. She worked with and was close friends with Jill Warwick who is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downed power line sparks vegetation fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A vegetation fire was sparked by a downed power line in Benton County Sunday night, Sept. 11. According to Benton County Fire District No. 1, the fire was called in by an off-duty Kennewick fire fight around 5:39 p.m. The fire was located in the area of E. Bateman Rd and Bofer Canyon Rd.
KEPR
Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
Changing of the Guard to take place at Kennewick Sept. 11 memorial
KENNEWICK – Sunday, September 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The City of Kennewick is one of the few communities in the entire U.S. that received a piece of steel from the World Trade Center in the wake of the attacks. That steel is now a memorial that represents the lives of the thousands of people who lost their lives, sacrificed their lives for others and who live with the immense loss of a loved one. It also represents an opportunity for those to learn about what happened that day and how it changed and shaped the United States and how it is today.
Is Breathtaking 5 Bedroom Pasco Home The Best Deal In Tri-Cities?
This huge Pasco home has to be the best deal in Tri-Cities with over 3,600 square feet! It has a theater room, 4 car garage, 20-foot ceilings, and sits on over a half-acre of land! If you get moving today, it can be yours for only $226 per Sq Ft!
IN THIS ARTICLE
W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!
West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
Watch | Body cam video shows shooting and chase along one of Tri-Cities busiest streets
Kennewick police and Benton sheriff’s officials release 14-minute video of incident.
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 6, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
Tri-Cities priest arrested after being accused of rape
BENTON COUNTY – A priest who served two churches in the Tri-Cities was arrested Wednesday after a woman said he raped her at his home. Rev. Tomas Vazquez Tellez, 49, is accused of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. The Kennewick Police Department...
Corn, sausages and pretzels — ever popular Sausage Fest back to serving up family fun
“Named one of the best community events, this is also the third-largest gathering in the Tri-Cities.”
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – September 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. El Buen Gusto Restaurant, 708 Sixth St., buildings 708 & 710, Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: change of location. Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine theater. Application type: new. Jones...
Pendleton man combats wildfire with neighbor’s tractor
PENDLETON — Jeff Hemphill, director of the Happy Canyon Night Show, was at the Happy Canyon grounds preparing for upcoming festivities when his brother, Pilot Rock Fire Chief Brian Hemphill called with news.
Chronicle
U.S. Marshals Help Arrest 15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting Man in the Back in Eastern Washington
A 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with an east Pasco shooting that left a man seriously hurt. He told emergency dispatchers he was shot in the back and didn't know who pulled the trigger. Pasco police and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the teen in connection with...
Comments / 0