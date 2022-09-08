ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Darigold Breaks Ground on $600 Million Facility in Tri-Cities

Darigold Inc. broke ground on Sept. 8 at the site of its future Pasco, Wash., production facility, slated to open in early 2024. The $600 million facility will process roughly 8 million pounds of milk per day when fully operational. The milk will come from more than 100 dairy farms in surrounding communities, the company said in a press release.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Changing of the Guard to take place at Kennewick Sept. 11 memorial

KENNEWICK – Sunday, September 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Twin Towers in Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The City of Kennewick is one of the few communities in the entire U.S. that received a piece of steel from the World Trade Center in the wake of the attacks. That steel is now a memorial that represents the lives of the thousands of people who lost their lives, sacrificed their lives for others and who live with the immense loss of a loved one. It also represents an opportunity for those to learn about what happened that day and how it changed and shaped the United States and how it is today.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

W. Richland Bold Burglar Robs Homeowner While They’re in Bed!

West Richland Police are seeking leads in a shocking, bold robbery. West Richland Police are hoping the public can provide some tips to help apprehend a bold, brazen robber. Around 6:30 AM Tuesday, WRPD says a white male wearing a mask and black clothing entered a home in the 300 block of North 69th Ave. in West Richland, entered a bedroom, and pointed a gun at a male resident who was sleeping at the time.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her

At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected

OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
OTHELLO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – September 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. El Buen Gusto Restaurant, 708 Sixth St., buildings 708 & 710, Prosser. License type: spirits/beer/wine restaurant service bar. Application type: change of location. Honey Dog Productions LLC, 7425 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. License type: beer/wine theater. Application type: new. Jones...
KENNEWICK, WA

