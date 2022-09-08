ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB Fallen Heroes hosts Freedom Ride to Freedomfest Sept. 10

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes is set to host its 5th annual Freedom Ride to Freedomfest in Virginia Beach.

According to the event’s Facebook page , the event will take place on September 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eatkr_0hnWpmxS00
Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. at Ballyhoos, located at 2865 Lynnhaven Drive, and participants can enjoy a cash bar and free biscuits ahead of the ride. The Freedom Ride will then begin at 12 p.m and will bring participants into Camp Pendleton to enjoy the Freedomfest.

At Freedomfest, guests can enjoy live bands, food, a Navy Seal demonstration, and more.

Tickets are $65 per rider and include the Freedom Ride, admission to Freedomfest, “Rolling Thunder” entrance into Freedomfest, special parking, and more.

For more information about the event or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit vbfh.org .

