Effingham Radio
James Lewis Banning, 74
James Lewis Banning, 74, of Mattoon, Illinois formerly of Neoga, Illinois passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in his residence. He was born June 13, 1948 in Wyandotte, Michigan the son of Henry and Kathryn (Elliott) Mann. Jim married Becky (Navis) Ballinger September 24, 2011 in Mattoon, Illinois. Mrs. Banning passed away April 27, 2022.
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
Effingham Radio
Keaton Ray Gabel, 16
Keaton Ray Gabel, 16 of Watson, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. A celebration of Keaton’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Crossroots Church in Effingham with visitation from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Keaton will be laid to rest at the Watson Cemetery in a private family service. Memorial donations may be given to Keaton’s family. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Drop Home Opener To Olney – Prep Football Scoreboard
The Salem Wildcats fall to Olney by a final of 41-20 to open the home season for Salem. Sam Greene started the scoring off with a 51 yard touchdown run to give the Cats a 7-0 lead. But Olney would respond with 3 unanswered scores giving them a 21-7 lead at the halftime break.
WTHI
Be aware of railroad repairs in Newton, Illinois
NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Railroad repairs begin this week in Newton, Illinois. This will be at Illinois 130 and Van Buren Street at the railroad tracks just North of Decatur Street. The goal is to remove the existing concrete panel crossing and replace it with an asphalt crossing. Motorists are...
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police Department arrested 32 year old DeJuan E. Hovis of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. DeJuan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Police Department arrested 30 year old Jeffrey J. Myers of ffingham for an Effingham County...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Announces Apprenticeship Symposium On Tuesday, September 13th
The Effingham County Chamber Workforce Development Committee excitedly invites you to the Apprenticeship Symposium scheduled for Tuesday, September 13 from 7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Effingham. Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis, Montrose Fire Departments Respond To Two-Vehicle Accident
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Friday 9/9/22 at 18:27 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters, with auto aid from Montrose FPD, were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 102. Upon arrival found two vehicles, both upright, 3 occupants in one vehicle and 1 occupant in the other.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on 4th Street
The Effingham Fire Department received a call for a structure at 908 S 4. th Street at 11:03 am on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Upon arrival, crews had smoke visible from the first-floor windows of the exterior of the structure. Engine 576 crew deployed a 1 ¾’ hose and utilized...
Fatal Clark Co. crash shuts down I-70 E overnight
CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Illinois State Police are reporting that one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County late Wednesday night. ISP said that the crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on September 7 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near mile marker 132. According […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham Public Works Department Announces Oiling of Roads
Please avoid contact with any fresh oil and use caution around road crews. Thank you for your cooperation!
