'There was a random man in my room last night': Sex offender went into girl's room during Fuquay-Varina home invasion, deputies say

Smithfield, N.C. — Drivers traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County could face a longer commute this week. Two eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 will close alternately beginning Monday, Sept. 12, for around one week while the North Carolina Department of Transportation upgrades 4.7 miles of the roadway to interstate standards. Officials said the closures will be in place 24/7, but evening commuters will be most impacted.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO