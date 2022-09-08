ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

A big one: Louisiana hunters catch 800-pound alligator

SPOKANE, La. — This is quite a gator tale. Hunters in eastern Louisiana caught an 11 1/2-foot alligator on Wednesday that weighed 800 pounds, WAFB-TV reported. The huge reptile was caught at Lake St. John in Concordia Parish, according to the television station. Nathan Gauthier, of Nathan’s Marine, told...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Women in Arkansas History course at ASU-MH

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will be featuring a new community education course this fall entitled “Women in Arkansas History.”. Taught by Cindy Young, this course will feature a number of different women in Arkansas’ history and the roles they played. Listen:. Young says she has always been an...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson makes flurry of appointments to boards, commissions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires on June 30, 2027. Reappointment. Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arkansas River Report – September 9, 2022

Leadville - 0.40 inch. Canon City - 0.03-0.13 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.29-0.59 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir drop from 184,178 acre-feet to 182,230 acre-feet, putting the reservoir at 56.4% full . Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 93,454.8 acre-feet or 72.2% full. The water level in Twin Lakes increased to 112,341 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 79.7% of full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports 15,003 acre-feet of water currently stored in John Martin Reservoir, which has a capacity of 348,599 acre-feet.
COLORADO STATE
Kait 8

Sept: 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. 50s have returned to parts of Region 8 this morning. Everyone is comfortable as humidity has dropped a little more area-wide. Humidity rushes back in later tonight along with rain chances. Highs this afternoon...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

How Did The Natural State Of Arkansas Get Its Name?

I stumbled on a video that tells you exactly how each state got its name and of course, I was very curious about how Arkansas got its name. Being a 20-year resident of the great state of Arkansas I didn't think much about the history of the state. We all know it was part of the Louisiana Purchase and from previous stories, I know that it officially became a state in 1836.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Deepest Lake in Arkansas

According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
ARKANSAS STATE
