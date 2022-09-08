ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Drop Home Opener To Olney – Prep Football Scoreboard

The Salem Wildcats fall to Olney by a final of 41-20 to open the home season for Salem. Sam Greene started the scoring off with a 51 yard touchdown run to give the Cats a 7-0 lead. But Olney would respond with 3 unanswered scores giving them a 21-7 lead at the halftime break.
SALEM, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sunday morning crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
COLUMBIA, IL
wgel.com

Sports Shop Interview With Coach Hutch

The Greenville varsity football Comets improved their record to 2-1 for the season with a win Friday night at Staunton. After the game, Jeff Leidel caught up with Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson. Click below to hear their conversation:
GREENVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Hillsboro, IL
Sports
Greenville, IL
Sports
City
Hillsboro, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Golf, IL
nowdecatur.com

Two Millikin Student-Athletes Sign First NIL Deal

September 9, 2022 – Peerless Cleaning & Restoration Services has just reached an agreement with two Millikin University student-athletes, Jordan Carson (Wrestling) and Elyce Kundsen (Woman’s Basketball), as the first paid Name, Image, and Likeness Deal within the Millikin athletics department. The NCAA’s new ruling on NIL deals...
DECATUR, IL
wgel.com

Laps For Leaps

The Inaugural 24 Hour Laps for Leaps will be Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, at the Highland Speedway. Proceeds benefit Leaps of Love in Highland. 4 drivers per team, entry fee is $400. The race starts at 7 PM Friday, September 30, and will end Saturday, October 1. Passenger cars only, no derby cars, and no trucks, vans, or SUVs. $25 for an all-weekend pit pass. It’s free for kids 12 and under. For more, find Leaps of Love and/or Highland Speedway on Facebook or online.
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland

As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
HIGHLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Greenville High School#North Mac#Comets#Ghs
lutheranmuseum.com

Lenora and the Milk Man

Yesterday’s story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
SMITHTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sunday injury crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket...
WATERLOO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia

A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
CENTRALIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wgel.com

Huddle In For Brody

Brody Haston is a seven year old Greenville Elementary School student who was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is expected to have nine chemo treatments and a surgery, which will be followed by more chemo. Huddle House in Greenville will have a benefit for Brody Tuesday, September 13. 100% of the proceeds from 3 to 8 PM will be donated to Brody’s family. There will be bounce houses on-site during those hours as well.
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton

The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
ALTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Chicken Dinner

St. Teresa Church, Marydale, will have a drive-thru chicken dinner Sunday, September 25, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the church, located six miles north of Carlyle on Rt. 127. $13 per meal.
CARLYLE, IL
FOX2Now

$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Senior couple found dead in Springfield home

Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy