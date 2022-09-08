ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Sunday morning crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries.
COLUMBIA, IL
Laps For Leaps

The Inaugural 24 Hour Laps for Leaps will be Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, at the Highland Speedway. Proceeds benefit Leaps of Love in Highland. 4 drivers per team, entry fee is $400. The race starts at 7 PM Friday, September 30, and will end Saturday, October 1. Passenger cars only, no derby cars, and no trucks, vans, or SUVs. $25 for an all-weekend pit pass. It’s free for kids 12 and under. For more, find Leaps of Love and/or Highland Speedway on Facebook or online.
HIGHLAND, IL
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland

As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
HIGHLAND, IL
Fall Fest

The City of Coffeen Fall Fest is Saturday, September 10, in the Coffeen Community Park. Craft vendors will be open and food will be available from 2 to 7 PM. The Lions Club and Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 4 to 7 PM. The Hillsboro FFA Pedal Tractor Pull and a bags tournament will both begin at 3 PM. There will be blacksmithing demonstrations all day long. For more, call 217-259-4033.
COFFEEN, IL
Huddle In For Brody

Brody Haston is a seven year old Greenville Elementary School student who was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is expected to have nine chemo treatments and a surgery, which will be followed by more chemo. Huddle House in Greenville will have a benefit for Brody Tuesday, September 13. 100% of the proceeds from 3 to 8 PM will be donated to Brody’s family. There will be bounce houses on-site during those hours as well.
GREENVILLE, IL
Daniel Graham
Public invited to Viking River Cruises port call

The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
ALTON, IL
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton

The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
ALTON, IL
Recovery Fest

Lost & Found Ministries in Greenville presents Bond County Recovery Fest 2022 Friday, September 30, from 5 to 10 PM on the square in Greenville. The event is sponsored by the Bond County Recovery Council and will celebrate all who are in any type of recovery. There will be music, food trucks, informational booths, bounce houses for the kids, celebration cake, and personal testimonials.
GREENVILLE, IL
Ragged Blade Band

The Ragged Blade Band will perform a free concert of ragtime and early blues classics on the grounds of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville Saturday, September 17, at 5 PM. Bring your lawn chair. Free popcorn and drinks will be available. For more, find the DeMoulin Museum on Facebook.
GREENVILLE, IL
Sunday injury crash in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant
WATERLOO, IL
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia

A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
CENTRALIA, IL
A Mammoth of a Discovery at Principia College

While collecting topsoil for a construction project, Michael Towell of the Facilities Department Infrastructure Crew, spotted what he thought might be bone fragments on the ground. After Towell alerted his supervisors to the discovery, Principia quickly moved to secure the site and call in Dr. Melissa Pardi, curator of geology for the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. She concluded that the fragments. She concluded that the fragments of ivory are the remains of a large tusk, probably of a mammoth or a mastodon.
ELSAH, IL
Washington County Motorcycle Accident

(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

