Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
Sunday morning crash in Columbia
Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
Laps For Leaps
The Inaugural 24 Hour Laps for Leaps will be Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, at the Highland Speedway. Proceeds benefit Leaps of Love in Highland. 4 drivers per team, entry fee is $400. The race starts at 7 PM Friday, September 30, and will end Saturday, October 1. Passenger cars only, no derby cars, and no trucks, vans, or SUVs. $25 for an all-weekend pit pass. It’s free for kids 12 and under. For more, find Leaps of Love and/or Highland Speedway on Facebook or online.
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
Fall Fest
The City of Coffeen Fall Fest is Saturday, September 10, in the Coffeen Community Park. Craft vendors will be open and food will be available from 2 to 7 PM. The Lions Club and Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 4 to 7 PM. The Hillsboro FFA Pedal Tractor Pull and a bags tournament will both begin at 3 PM. There will be blacksmithing demonstrations all day long. For more, call 217-259-4033.
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
What can be more terrifying than a flying dragon humanoid creature that ate people by lifting them up off the ground and taking them back to its nest?
Huddle In For Brody
Brody Haston is a seven year old Greenville Elementary School student who was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is expected to have nine chemo treatments and a surgery, which will be followed by more chemo. Huddle House in Greenville will have a benefit for Brody Tuesday, September 13. 100% of the proceeds from 3 to 8 PM will be donated to Brody’s family. There will be bounce houses on-site during those hours as well.
Public invited to Viking River Cruises port call
The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton
The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
Recovery Fest
Lost & Found Ministries in Greenville presents Bond County Recovery Fest 2022 Friday, September 30, from 5 to 10 PM on the square in Greenville. The event is sponsored by the Bond County Recovery Council and will celebrate all who are in any type of recovery. There will be music, food trucks, informational booths, bounce houses for the kids, celebration cake, and personal testimonials.
Ragged Blade Band
The Ragged Blade Band will perform a free concert of ragtime and early blues classics on the grounds of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville Saturday, September 17, at 5 PM. Bring your lawn chair. Free popcorn and drinks will be available. For more, find the DeMoulin Museum on Facebook.
Sunday injury crash in Waterloo
The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded Sunday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 and Route 156. Initial reports were at least one occupant [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket...
Vacant mobile home burns in Centralia
A vacant mobile home was destroyed by fire at 110 East 11th Street in Centralia Saturday afternoon. Centralia City Firefighters say the structure was fully engulfed upon their arrival. The Centralia Public Works Department eventually was called to bring a backhoe to knock in the weakened floor so firemen could get to the flames underneath.
A Mammoth of a Discovery at Principia College
While collecting topsoil for a construction project, Michael Towell of the Facilities Department Infrastructure Crew, spotted what he thought might be bone fragments on the ground. After Towell alerted his supervisors to the discovery, Principia quickly moved to secure the site and call in Dr. Melissa Pardi, curator of geology for the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. She concluded that the fragments. She concluded that the fragments of ivory are the remains of a large tusk, probably of a mammoth or a mastodon.
Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise set for Saturday, Sept. 10 in Edwardsville
More than 400 cars of all makes and models will be on display during the annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise taking place this Saturday, Sept. 10. Some of the brightest, boldest and best vintage and modern cars around will be on display. Taking place at the...
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
