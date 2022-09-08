Read full article on original website
wgel.com
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
wgel.com
Huddle In For Brody
Brody Haston is a seven year old Greenville Elementary School student who was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is expected to have nine chemo treatments and a surgery, which will be followed by more chemo. Huddle House in Greenville will have a benefit for Brody Tuesday, September 13. 100% of the proceeds from 3 to 8 PM will be donated to Brody’s family. There will be bounce houses on-site during those hours as well.
wgel.com
Fall Fest
The City of Coffeen Fall Fest is Saturday, September 10, in the Coffeen Community Park. Craft vendors will be open and food will be available from 2 to 7 PM. The Lions Club and Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 4 to 7 PM. The Hillsboro FFA Pedal Tractor Pull and a bags tournament will both begin at 3 PM. There will be blacksmithing demonstrations all day long. For more, call 217-259-4033.
wgel.com
Chicken Dinner
St. Teresa Church, Marydale, will have a drive-thru chicken dinner Sunday, September 25, from 11 AM to 4 PM at the church, located six miles north of Carlyle on Rt. 127. $13 per meal.
wgel.com
Recovery Fest
Lost & Found Ministries in Greenville presents Bond County Recovery Fest 2022 Friday, September 30, from 5 to 10 PM on the square in Greenville. The event is sponsored by the Bond County Recovery Council and will celebrate all who are in any type of recovery. There will be music, food trucks, informational booths, bounce houses for the kids, celebration cake, and personal testimonials.
wgel.com
Laps For Leaps
The Inaugural 24 Hour Laps for Leaps will be Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, at the Highland Speedway. Proceeds benefit Leaps of Love in Highland. 4 drivers per team, entry fee is $400. The race starts at 7 PM Friday, September 30, and will end Saturday, October 1. Passenger cars only, no derby cars, and no trucks, vans, or SUVs. $25 for an all-weekend pit pass. It’s free for kids 12 and under. For more, find Leaps of Love and/or Highland Speedway on Facebook or online.
wgel.com
Ragged Blade Band
The Ragged Blade Band will perform a free concert of ragtime and early blues classics on the grounds of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville Saturday, September 17, at 5 PM. Bring your lawn chair. Free popcorn and drinks will be available. For more, find the DeMoulin Museum on Facebook.
wgel.com
Apple Day
Join the City of Greenville, Bond County Recovery Council, Bond County Cruise-Ins, and Lost & Found Ministries for a jam-packed Apple Day event Saturday, October 1, from 9 AM to 2 PM on the Greenville square. Food trucks, kids activities, games, special speakers, a car show, pumpkin decorating, the Greenville Farmers Market, a chili cook-off, live music, face painting, a visit from storybook characters, and more. For more, visit the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.
