Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
UPDATE: Unified Command responds to natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery
NEW ORLEANS — A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and High Point Gas Transmission LLC, continues to respond, Friday, to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery. At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, a fire was ignited in Lake Lery following...
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
L'Observateur
Harvey Man Sentenced for Causing 2016 Oil Spill
NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced JAMES TASSIN, age 52, of Harvey, was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill. According to court documents, TASSIN was a marsh buggy operator working...
fox8live.com
Homebuilding group thinks fortified roofs could help homeowners amid the insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As insurance premiums increase, the homebuilding industry thinks “fortified” roofs could help homeowners, this as many people are still trying to recover from Hurricane Ida’s damage. Yogi Johnson and her sister moved boxes out of a POD in her front yard. “I don’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
RTA prepares for major bus route changes this month with ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach
After four years of planning and preparation, the Regional Transit Authority on Sept. 25 will launch a wholesale bus system reboot designed to speed the average trip and make it easier to reach Jefferson Parish. In a revamp sure to please some riders and irritate others, some bus lines will...
NOLA.com
As overtime patrol shifts go unfilled, French Quarter board asks to use tax money for more cameras
The number of crime cameras in the French Quarter could more than triple under a proposal before the New Orleans City Council, as officials look to technology to fill in for a lack of uniformed officers in the historic district. The French Quarter Management District, a state board made up...
NOLA.com
As a busy fall season looms, New Orleans' tourism sector scrambles to bolster security
Brian Kern, the "Chief Spookster" of the Krewe of Boo!, the Halloween parade that rolls down a three-mile route in downtown New Orleans in late October, says he's going to do whatever it takes for the march to proceed as normal this year. The event was canceled two years ago...
NOLA.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to West Jeff hospital, after medical emergency
A call came in at about 1:30 p.m., of a 67-year-old woman having unexplained seizures on board.
NOLA.com
Garbage hauler Richard's Disposal hits back at City Hall over rising customer complaints
Richard’s Disposal, one of New Orleans' two primary garbage haulers, is hitting back against public comments from the city's sanitation director that detailed rising customer complaints in the company's service area, accusing him of making “demonstrably false” statements about its recent performance. In a three-page, strongly worded...
NOLA.com
Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers
An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After 17 years a blighted house infested with rats gets demolished in Irish Channel
Seventeen years later after Hurricane Katrina dangerous blighted properties still line the streets. After years of fighting the city, Irish Channel homeowners finally got some good news for the whole neighborhood.
fox8live.com
Gov. Edwards’ transfer plan involves more than just juveniles at the Bridge City facility
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime by juveniles is a huge concern. And so are concerns about juvenile offenders escaping from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish. During an exclusive interview with Fox 8, Governor John Bel Edwards said his plan to move some of the state’s...
WWL-TV
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
"I cried for about three hours" | 168-year-old Orleans Church needs restoration after fire
NEW ORLEANS — The Austerlitz Street Baptist Church in Uptown New Orleans would typically have a full sanctuary on a Sunday morning, but instead of preaching this Sunday, the pastor was cleaning up. A fire broke out at the 168-year-old church Friday morning. Last Sunday, five days before the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Uptown New Orleans church heavily damaged by fire: 'I could just sit down and cry'
An Uptown New Orleans church erupted in flames on Friday morning, prompting a 3-alarm response from the New Orleans Fire Department, which contained it to the steepled church building just off Magazine Street. There were no injuries, fire officials said, but the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church sustained heavy fire damage....
Hard Rock Hotel collapse | Mediator named to settle dozens of civil claims
NEW ORLEANS — Nearly three years after the partially built Hard Rock Hotel collapsed and killed three construction workers, a mediator is trying to settle dozens of claims filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court against the developers and construction contractors, ranging from business losses to worker injuries to death claims.
Jackson Free Press
Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery
A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
WDSU
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
Comments / 2