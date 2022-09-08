ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
HARVEY, LA
L'Observateur

Harvey Man Sentenced for Causing 2016 Oil Spill

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced JAMES TASSIN, age 52, of Harvey, was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022 for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill. According to court documents, TASSIN was a marsh buggy operator working...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Industry
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
NOLA.com

Unrestrained driver killed in West Bank Expressway crash in Algiers

An unrestrained driver was killed early Saturday when his car crashed and burst into flames on the West Bank Expressway in Algiers. Louisiana State Police identified the man was Charles Garrett, 38, of New Orleans. Police said Garrett was eastbound approaching the Crescent City Connection, in a 2011 Cadillac CTS,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Leak#Carrollton Power Plant#The State#Turbine 5#Deq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Jackson Free Press

Stolen Lives: Remembering the Tragedy of Slavery

A half moon disappeared as the sun rose out of the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 1, 1832. The humid coastal winds filled the sails and carried the ship through the waves as J.W. Martin captained the Schooner Wild Cat, a 40-plus ton sailboat, out of the port of Charleston, S.C.
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy