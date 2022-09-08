ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

This Place in History: The Milton Co-Op Creamery

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUaE8_0hnWntFX00

Vermont Historical Society executive director Steve Perkins asked, “We’re going to explore — what is a creamery, and why are they important to towns like Milton? I think we should go to the Milton Historical Society Museum just a couple of streets over and chat with Gary Furlong. He’s chair of the museum Re-Imagining Committee that’s been in charge of creating great new exhibits in that space.”

“In the early days, they used a simple bucket like this to separate cream and milk, and the cream would rise to the top,” Furlong said. “There’s a little window, and people could see it would take a few hours to separate.”

“And back 150 years ago, the cream was more valuable than the liquid milk at the bottom because you could make butter; you could make cheese; you could make shelf-stable products with the cream,” Perkins said. “So there were a lot of inventors around that wanted to figure out — how do you efficiently get that cream?”

“How to get that quicker as a process! The next step was — there were a few different kinds, but they developed cream separators,” Furlong replied. “This model is known as the DeLaval cream separator; it was very popular. They pour things into the top, the milk product, and they crank it and there’s a process — it’s physics, really; the heavier milk would go out one side and the cream into the other, so it would be a very efficient process to get it done quicker.”

Perkins asked, “Spinning it, right?”

“Spinning it,” Furlong answered. “You crank it.”

Mike Hoey asked, “Like a centrifuge?”

“Yes, exactly like a centrifuge,” Furlong said.

Perkins noted, “And this was used in Milton?”

“Yes,” Furlong said.

Hoey asked, “This exact one was?”

“Yes,” Furlong observed.

“This is something you’d find on a farm, but at some point, production of milk products grew that it was no longer a farm-based product anymore,” Perkins said. “Towns like Milton, which were a little larger than others, started to create creameries.”

“Milton had two small creameries, the Whiting Creamery in West Milton and then the Milton Co-Op Creamery opened in 1919 on Railroad Street,” Furlong said. “That was a big operation. Because it was near a railroad, they could ship product to Boston and they had receiving stations in a number of communities around, so farmers would just go to the receiving station, turn over their product and it would be brought down to the creamery here.”

And it was in business for quite a few years,” Hoey said. “Almost half a century — or maybe even slightly more than that, if I understand.”

“Yes, in the late 1960s or about 1970, it shut down,” Furlong observed. “There’s a number of dairy farms still active. I think they struggle, figuring out a way to do it, but they try to diversify their products and some of them use maple sugaring to support their bottom line.”

Perkins questioned, “If people want to come and learn more about farming in Milton, how can they do that?”

“They can just come to the museum ,” Furlong noted. “We’re open from May to October on Saturdays, 10 to 2. If they want to come at a different time, they just need to contact us because we’re willing to to open for schoolkids or whatever they’d want to see here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
montpelierbridge.org

Taste of Montpelier Attracts a Crowd

I had a taste of Montpelier on Saturday, September 10, and it was delicious. Just before 2 p.m., I was lucky enough to get a parking space across the street from the Kellogg Hubbard Library, and took it from there. I thought all the vendors for the Taste of Montpelier food festival would be on State Street, but was delighted to find Hugo’s Bar and Grill (the former NECI on Main) making a bold showing with their “tuna nachos”.
MONTPELIER, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creamery#Dairy Farms#Co Op
WCAX

Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
DANVILLE, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Harrietstown Opens New Bike Park in Saranac Lake

The Saranac Lake Innovative Cycling Kids (SLICK), who spearheaded the project raised over $34,000, garnered support and a location from the Town of Harrietstown and as soon as possible, started digging with the help of Backslope Trail Building. In addition to support from the town, fundraising from Pisgah Pedalfest and...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade draws large crowds

The Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade took place on Saturday, September 10. Hundreds gathered on the streets of Plattsburgh to honor the city’s historical significance. “Local history that changed the world happened right here on September 11, 1814,” says Peru resident Norm Lavigne. “This is one of the pivotal battles in [the war of 1812], […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Milton, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

International boat show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, dancing with the Burlington stars is back. The contest pairs local celebrities with professional dance instructors who will face off on the Flynn Theater’s main stage in Burlington. ”We had six dance professionals that were then introduced...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Boat catches fire in Point Bay Marina

SHELBURNE, Vt. — A boat went up in flames Saturday around 7:25 p.m. in the Point Bay Marina. Shelburne Fire responded and extinguished the flames. The boat was towed back to shore. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information...
SHELBURNE, VT
Addison Independent

After a fall, first responders made all the difference

On Aug. 22 while hiking with my nine-year-old granddaughter and six-and-a-half-year-old grandson, I fell and broke my hip. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
ADDISON, VT
mynbc5.com

British-themed event in Stowe honors Queen Elizabeth a day after her death

STOWE, Vt. — People at an annual, British-themedevent in Stowe on Friday remember Queen Elizabeth and her historic reign just a day after her death. The British Invasion Car Show has been happening in Stowe for 31 years, featuring English-made cars. Over a decade ago, they turned it into a block party with music and food for anyone, car owner or not, to get in on the fun.
The Valley Reporter

Eleven winners in Rotary Duck Race

The 2022 Rotary Duck Race has crossed the finish line with 11 winning ducks taking top honors. In front of a large flock of enthusiastic onlookers who cheered the slow-moving ducks meandering their way down the Mad River at the Lareau Swim Hole in Waitsfield. The ducks who quacked the top 10 prizes were:
WAITSFIELD, VT
cutoday.info

Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger

MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
VERMONT STATE
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Stowe, Vermont

No matter the season, Stowe, Vermont, offers something for visitors from all walks of life. Whether you’re looking for a great place to go cross-country skiing in the winter, outdoor activities in the summer, a fall foliage tour in autumn, or trout season in the spring — there’s an activity and a stunning view, no matter the temperature or time of year.
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments

Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy