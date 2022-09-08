Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sewer collapse will close one busy Jackson intersection
South Wisner Street will be closed in both directions from west Michigan Avenue to west Franklin Street starting Tuesday morning so crews can complete an urgent sewer repair.
cityofjackson.org
S. Wisner Street closing for urgent sewer repair on Tuesday, Sept. 13
A busy neighborhood street in Jackson will be closed to traffic so crews can complete an urgent sewer repair. S. Wisner Street will be closed in both directions from W. Michigan Avenue to W. Franklin Street the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. W. Washington Avenue from S. Bowen to S. Thompson streets will also be impacted by the closure.
WILX-TV
Boos Recreational Center in Jackson to close for construction, renovations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Boos Recreation Center will be closed Monday due to construction inside the building and at Loomis Park. The city said it will be closed “until further notice.”. Events scheduled at the Boos Center will be moved to two locations - the Martin Luther King...
WILX-TV
Jackson sees lane closures, traffic shifts as lead service lines are replaced
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large infrastructure project has brough lane closures and traffic shifts to Jackson. Crews are replacing lead service lines along East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Horton streets. The 1.3-mile stretch is a major access point for downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential and commercial corridors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Fall-like weather starts the week, and vehicles catch fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the latest from London as King Charles III addresses Parliament for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles for fire risks, and its National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
wlen.com
Adrian Receives Second Structural Engineering Report for Riverview Terrace; Still no Scope of Work Identified
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, though residents located at the City-owned Adrian Inn will be able to remain in their rooms by paying about $300 for their monthly rent. If people would like to stay in their current hotel (not at the Adrian Inn), they will pay the normal nightly rate.
Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Dimondale, home considered a total loss
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire departments worked to put out the flames at a home in Dimondale. The crews responded Friday morning to a home on Pleasant River Drive, just east of N Waverly Road. N Waverly Road south of McCue Road was closed during the fire, but it...
msu.edu
MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing
UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
Watch as demolition of former Jackson school known as the ‘paczki palace’ begins
JACKSON, MI -- Crews began demolition of a 114-year-old Jackson landmark Thursday, tearing into a former school known in recent years as the “paczki palace.”. St. Joseph Catholic School, built in 1908 at 717 Waterloo Ave., housed students for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2005 due to declining enrollment.
WILX-TV
Lansing Remembers 9/11, 21 years later
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 21 years since ‘the world stopped turning,’ 21 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each year, Lansing hosts a remembrance ceremony. Many people will reflect upon that day and will never forget where they were and what they were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing woman found dead in Howell home
HOWELL, MI -- A woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in the City of Howell, police said. At about 8:35 a.m. Sept. 9, the body of Kelly Michelle Dorsey was found by police in a Howell home. The Howell Police Department, with assistance from the Livingston County...
1 Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motorcycle accident was reported in Lenawee County. The officials reported a single-vehicle crash near the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Two car collision results in fatality in Gregory
On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.
Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
WILX-TV
Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing two Camaros from the General Motors Grand River Plant. Lansing police tell News 10 that around 2:30 Monday morning, GM called and said two men were attempting to steal two Camaros from its southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King and Olds Avenue.
Man in critical condition after losing control of motorcycle while crossing railroad tracks in Southeast Michigan
Michigan State Police officials say troopers were called to the scene of a single-motorcycle crash near Main and Wells Streets in the Village of Britton shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township police seek missing girl
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
One woman found dead on side of the road in Jackson County's Summit Township
One woman was found dead in Summit Township near Vandercook Lake, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believe it is a hit and run.
Comments / 0