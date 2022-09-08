ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

cityofjackson.org

S. Wisner Street closing for urgent sewer repair on Tuesday, Sept. 13

A busy neighborhood street in Jackson will be closed to traffic so crews can complete an urgent sewer repair. S. Wisner Street will be closed in both directions from W. Michigan Avenue to W. Franklin Street the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. W. Washington Avenue from S. Bowen to S. Thompson streets will also be impacted by the closure.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson sees lane closures, traffic shifts as lead service lines are replaced

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A large infrastructure project has brough lane closures and traffic shifts to Jackson. Crews are replacing lead service lines along East Michigan Avenue between Cooper and Horton streets. The 1.3-mile stretch is a major access point for downtown Jackson, Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, and residential and commercial corridors.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Fall-like weather starts the week, and vehicles catch fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the fall-like weather kicking off the week. Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the latest from London as King Charles III addresses Parliament for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles for fire risks, and its National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Receives Second Structural Engineering Report for Riverview Terrace; Still no Scope of Work Identified

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, though residents located at the City-owned Adrian Inn will be able to remain in their rooms by paying about $300 for their monthly rent. If people would like to stay in their current hotel (not at the Adrian Inn), they will pay the normal nightly rate.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

Construction will limit traffic on these 2 Ann Arbor roads

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor drivers will see traffic limitations on two local roads, one on the city’s southern boundary and the other at its western edge. The lane closures, which begin Monday, Sept. 12 for utility projects, will affect South Maple Road between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road, as well as East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Jonathan Court.
ANN ARBOR, MI
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing

UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Remembers 9/11, 21 years later

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been 21 years since ‘the world stopped turning,’ 21 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Each year, Lansing hosts a remembrance ceremony. Many people will reflect upon that day and will never forget where they were and what they were...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Missing woman found dead in Howell home

HOWELL, MI -- A woman reported missing last weekend has been found dead in the City of Howell, police said. At about 8:35 a.m. Sept. 9, the body of Kelly Michelle Dorsey was found by police in a Howell home. The Howell Police Department, with assistance from the Livingston County...
HOWELL, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Two car collision results in fatality in Gregory

On 9/10/2022 at approximately 8:00PM Unadilla Township Police were dispatched to a crash near the intersection of M36 and Dexter Traill in Gregory. A black Kia Soul driven north bound on M36 at a high rate of speed by a 28-year-old Iosco Township man rear ended Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat. The truck was driven by a 32-year-old Flint man, and passengers were a 32-year-old Howell woman and a 4-year-old. The impact sent both vehicles off the roadway and the truck collided with a power pole and power lines came down. The driver of the Kia Soul was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman truck passenger was transported to the U of M Hospital for serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The child was not known to be injured but transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash remains under investigation. Agencies that responded to the crash included the Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Consumer Energy.
GREGORY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Two men arrested attempting to steal Camaros from GM plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two 19-year-olds from Detroit are in the custody of Lansing police after stealing and crashing two Camaros from the General Motors Grand River Plant. Lansing police tell News 10 that around 2:30 Monday morning, GM called and said two men were attempting to steal two Camaros from its southwest parking lot on Martin Luther King and Olds Avenue.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Meridian Township police seek missing girl

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing juvenile girl last seen in the Okemos and East Lansing area. According to authorities, Cerrina Cole left home Aug. 31 and the last contact she had with her family was Sunday. She is described as standing 4 feet, 11...
EAST LANSING, MI

