downbeach.com
Former Margate firefighter convicted in healthcare fraud scheme
CAMDEN – A former Margate firefighter was convicted Thursday on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health...
Margate, NJ, Firefighter Convicted in Multi-million-dollar Prescription Drug Scam
Federal authorities say a Margate firefighter has been convicted for his part in defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million. On Thursday, following a 12-day trial in Camden federal court, 50-year-old Thomas Sher of Northfield was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud.
FireRescue1
N.J. FF convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
CAMDEN, N.J. — An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was...
987thecoast.com
Two Charged in Wildwood After Long Narcotics Investigation
Two Wildwood men have been charged with serious drug offenses following a long narcotics investigation that involved the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. 32 year old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and Jose Roman-Maysonet were charged by authorities after they found multiple kilograms of controlled dangerous substances along with $65,000 in cash. The drugs were believed to be fentanyl and heroin.
Female police chief sues N.J. borough, says she was discriminated against, harassed
The chief of the Palmyra police department has filed a lawsuit against the borough as well as the borough’s business administrator and public safety director and claims that she was harassed and discriminated against throughout her career. Meghan Campbell also named 10 unidentified municipal employees that have served as...
Atlantic County Prosecutor: Release Re: Vehicular Homicide Revoked
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds is continuing to demonstrate his no nonsense approach in his role as Atlantic County, New Jersey’s top law enforcement official. Reynolds has confirmed that Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant has revoked the release of Taquaysha Bell of Trenton, New Jersey. Bell was involved in the June...
Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized
Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
Owner of Car Dealership From Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Sentenced For Fraud
A man from Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced for his role in engaging in fraudulent activity through his car dealership. Federal authorities say 40-year-old Afzal "Bobby" Khan previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to U.S....
Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
Fentanyl-Heroin Worth $750K Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County Drug Bust: Prosecutor
Fentanyl-laced heroin with a street value of $750,000 was seized as part of an investigation into drug deals in Cape May County, authorities said. The probe culminated in the arrest of Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, of Maple Avenue in Wildwood, they said. This investigation originated from an...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Announces Child Advocacy Center
The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor is presently delivering on what I have named:. 2. Go after the drug dealers. 3. Round-up the pedophiles. This is the most focused and pithy approach that you will ever hear from the top law enforcement official of any County or state. It is...
Atlantic City man released from jail in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian was released with conditions Friday. Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4. Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic...
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
Multiple stabbings under investigation at two correctional facilities in Holmesburg
Authorities report the fourth stabbing of the week.
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
Hammonton vehicular homicide suspect back in jail after second crash
A Trenton woman indicted in a fatal Hammonton crash is back in jail after she was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury just after 1 a.m. Aug. 19, BreakingAC first reported last month.
Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report
A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun
A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
2 dogs die in NJ official’s car: No charges and few answers
Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
