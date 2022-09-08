ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

downbeach.com

Former Margate firefighter convicted in healthcare fraud scheme

CAMDEN – A former Margate firefighter was convicted Thursday on four counts of an indictment charging him with defrauding public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna announced. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
FireRescue1

N.J. FF convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

CAMDEN, N.J. — An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
987thecoast.com

Two Charged in Wildwood After Long Narcotics Investigation

Two Wildwood men have been charged with serious drug offenses following a long narcotics investigation that involved the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. 32 year old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and Jose Roman-Maysonet were charged by authorities after they found multiple kilograms of controlled dangerous substances along with $65,000 in cash. The drugs were believed to be fentanyl and heroin.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Northfield, NJ
Northfield, NJ
Rock 104.1

Two Arrested During Massive Drug Bust in Wildwood, NJ; $750,000 in Fentanyl/Heroin Seized

Two people from Wildwood have been arrested following a massive drug bust that took hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of heroin off of the streets. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says 32-year-old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and 25-year-old Jose Roman-Maysonet, both of the 200 block of East Maple Avenue, were taken into custody this past Thursday following an investigation that began in May, 2021.
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others

A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud

Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 dogs die in NJ official's car: No charges and few answers

Authorities say they are investigating the death of two dogs, including a K-9, who were in the care of the Gloucester County fire marshall. Officials have provided few answers about the deaths, prompting growing public complaints with the process and outrage after a published report claimed that the fire marshall buried the dogs in his own backyard before investigators could examine their bodies.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

