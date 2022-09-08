Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for man who allegedly admitted to killing mother of three in Cicero
CICERO, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of stabbing and killing a mother of three in Cicero this week. Police responded to a well-being check at 5417 W. 22nd Pl. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they were met by a man, later identified as Esteban Basaldua, and a...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer who just retired dies by suicide, the latest in a string this summer
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
fox32chicago.com
CPS student chased by car, fatally shot on South Side identified
CHICAGO - A CPS student was fatally shot on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in broad daylight, just steps away from the student's apartment building entrance. Chicago police identified the boy as 17-year-old Kanye Perkins. Neighbors say the teen's family had just moved there. "It looks like...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
fox32chicago.com
West Side crime: 3 shot inside vehicles within 4 hours early Saturday
Chicago police say a man, 30, was driving in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue around 1:07 a.m. when he was hit by gunfire coming from another car. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and arm. Just...
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old girl shot in the face in Chicago, hospitalized in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was shot in the face in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the girl was in a house on West 81st Street near South Racine just before 5 p.m. when she was shot. She was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
fox32chicago.com
Minor charged after stealing car, assaulting victim near Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged after stealing a car, possibly two, near Chicago's South Shore and assaulting one of the victims. Chicago police say the unnamed minor was arrested on Friday in the 6900 block of South East End Avenue moments after he attacked a 71-year-old man and stole his car.
fox32chicago.com
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man riding scooter struck by vehicle then fatally shot in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle and then fatally shot in South Shore Friday night. At about 6:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter in the 2300 block of East 71st Street when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 6 dead, 28 others wounded
CHICAGO - Six people were killed and seven teenagers were among 28 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. A man was struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, then tried to run but was gunned down by someone in the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The attack happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man, 22, started running after the crash as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest. He died at University of Chicago Medical Center.
fox32chicago.com
Trial set for Chicago area woman who spent years in prison overseas for murdering her mom
CHICAGO - Heather Mack, the Chicago area woman who spent seven years in prison overseas for the murder of her mother, is now set to face charges in the United States. A federal judge set a July 31 trial date for the 26-year-old. She and her former boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer,...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Illinois tax rebate • business can't coexist with 'Salt Shed' • teen brutally attacked
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who meet the criteria can expect tax rebates as soon as Monday, a Chicago business says it can't coexist with new venue the "Salt Shed" due to noise, and a teen was brutally attacked at a suburban high school football game: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police department honors officer Joseph F. Ferguson, killed in line of duty in 1968
CHICAGO - On Saturday, Chicago police held a memorial in honor of Joseph F. Ferguson, who was killed in the line of duty. Ferguson was killed on December 27, 1968. The corner of 32nd Place and Paulina will now be known as Honorary Joseph F. Ferguson Way. He grew up on Paulina.
fox32chicago.com
Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday. Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.
