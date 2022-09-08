ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashdown, AR

kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
Ashdown, AR
Ashdown, AR
ktoy1047.com

Missing person from Nash located by police

Jenna Rafferty was reported missing Wednesday after not returning from school and not making contact with her family. The 17-year-old was located by authorities yesterday afternoon. Texarkana, Texas, police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith last Friday when he attempted to steal a backpack full of ammunition from Academy Sports. A man...
NASH, TX
KTBS

Bowie County Republican Party Headquarters holds grand opening in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Bowie County Republicans held a Grand Opening for their new party headquarters on Saturday at 3702 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas on Saturday. Festivities kicked off at 11 a.m. with food, music, door prizes, merchandise for sale and not to mention several Bowie County public servants including Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman and Judge Nathaniel Moran who is running for the First Congressional District in the U.S. Congress.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
mypulsenews.com

Hatfield Eastern Star designates service dog to local veteran

Order of the Eastern Star (OES) Mountain Meadow Chapter No. 14 in Hatfield helps place a service dog for a local veteran in need. The project was funded through donations and fundraising over the past 5 years. Every year when new grand line OES officers are elected, they decide on...
HATFIELD, AR
ktoy1047.com

Capital murder suspect assaults Bowie County correctional officer

29-year-old Vance Brown of Texarkana assaulted the officer on September 1 according to Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Brown was originally arrested on August 15 for a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood. In-house video captured the alleged assault on the officer wherein Brown struck the guard several times...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman

Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

AG&FC hopes to contain giant salvinia in Mercer Bayou

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was forced to close all three boat ramps to Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke last weekend in response to the discovery of giant salvinia. The nuisance plant that is not native to the United States is spreading rapidly. Matt Horton, AGFC aquatic...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KWTX

Man headed to prison for East Texas softball field murder

LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - A man was found guilty and sentenced on September 1 of a murder that took place just over a year ago. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas, was found guilty by a Cass County jury of the murder of DaChauncey Jones in September 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, as well as assessed a $10,000 fine.
MARIETTA, TX
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Man Accused Of Using Bat In Assault Allegedly Cut Himself

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of using an aluminum baseball bat to beat another man allegedly cut himself with a boxcutter after the assault. David Elroy Wilson, 61, allegedly told members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department that he had wielded the bat in self-defense but investigators were skeptical when they analyzed the physical evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
TEXARKANA, TX
swark.today

Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium

Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
HOPE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
TEXARKANA, TX
