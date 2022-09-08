Read full article on original website
Mexia releases name of victim a week after killing; One arrested also identified
A week and a day after a killing at a Mexia motel, the city released the name of the deceased and the name of one person arrested in connection with the killing, along with a heavily redacted police report. Todd Brandon Turner, 47, was killed at the hotel, a city...
Police clear campus at Waco High after report of shooting; No indication of credible threat
Dozens of first responders rushed to Waco High School on Tuesday following a report of a school shooting. Parents received anguished phone calls from frightened students and hurried to pick them up. School officials soon reported the situation was the result of a hoax, and an hour and 40 minutes after the first call, police had fully cleared the campus and found no indication of a credible threat.
Waco High update: Waco police officer speaks to crowd after shooting report
Waco police responded at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 to a call reporting an active shooter at Waco High School, but determined there was not an active threat on the campus. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/police-clear-campus-at-waco-high-after-report-of-shooting-no-indication-of-credible-threat/article_53cb830e-339b-11ed-aebe-176ec3d413f4.html.
Police: Man arrested in connection with fatal Mexia hotel shooting
A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of a man in a Mexia hotel early Thursday.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Killeen, Texas Shooting Involving 9-Year-Old Under Investigation
Killeen, Texas Police are currently working to determined what caused the shooting of an unidentified female and child in the 5700 block of Chuckwagon Circle. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022, officers were sent to Harker Heights Seton Hospital. At the time of writing, the unidentified female juvenile at the hospital was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room
A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
Compassion Ministries' Jill McCall leaves 23-year legacy as new director steps in
When Jill McCall came to Compassion Ministries in 1999, Austin Avenue was like a ghost town, she said, certainly not the living and breathing place it is today. She said the early days of the pandemic reminded her of her beginnings at Compassion, the street that runs outside its two facilities quiet and carless.
Man arrested on intoxication manslaughter in fatal crash at 18th, Clay
Waco police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday in a mid-July crash at 18th Street and Clay Avenue that killed a 57-year-old man and sent two to the hospital. Police arrested Johnathan Christian Lewis on second-degree felony charges of intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, and a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault, according to a press release sent Saturday.
Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map
A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Outstanding educators named for Region 12
Two educators in McLennan County were selected as the 2023 Region 12 Teachers of the Year, winning over nominees from 77 school districts across the 12-county education service area of Region 12. Lorenz Villa of La Vega ISD is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Anthony Meurer of West...
Midlothian slices up Waco High defense, 66-0
MIDLOTHIAN — Waco High couldn’t wrangle Chad Ragle and the Midlothian Panthers. Ragle chucked four touchdown passes to propel Midlothian to a 66-0 win over the visiting Lions on Thursday night in District 4-5A Div. I play. Waco High (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) has now lost two in...
Top-of-the-line effort: Mart looking to trenches to lead the way
MART — Mart, Texas might as well be known as Football, Texas. With eight state championships dating back to 1957, the expectation is for the Panthers to be on the field during the last game of the season. That wasn’t the case last December, however. After 14 consecutive...
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. "My beloved,...
China Spring's Tyler Beatty after 63-7 win over Mexia
Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty talks to the Trib's DJ Ramirez after China Spring posted a 63-7 victory over the Blackcats in Week 3. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/sports/high-school/tre-riffic-night-china-springs-hafford-puts-on-show-in-blowout-of-mexia-63-7/article_7278c494-306a-11ed-8e5d-db405c0c279e.html.
