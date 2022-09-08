ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim

BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

One man in critical condition following stabbing in Billings

The BPD is continuing an investigation into an early Tuesday morning stabbing. BPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Ave N at 1:30am. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Two suspects were detained. The BPD Investigations Division was called out and the investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you updated.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Enforcement Program helping Billings businesses

The Billings Police Department’s Trespass Enforcement Program that focused on businesses in downtown Billings is now being offered for all businesses in the city. According to the press release from the city of Billings, the program allows police officers to issue trespass warnings, court summons, or arrests if the owner or manager of the business is not around. If an officer sees an individual or group using a business’s property doing activities unrelated to the business, the program allows them to act without contacting the on-call staff.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cat Country 102.9

Hate the DMV in Billings? Bozeman Tests New Mobile DMV at Fairgrounds

MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?. Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son

Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon

"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Check out these ‘spooky’ events happening in Billings

October is almost here, meaning it will soon be Halloween. These local events in Billings are the perfect preparation for the spooky season!. The Haunted Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club starts October 15 at 9 am. This event marks the final hill climb of the year. This hill climb will have trick or treating for the kiddos; costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs and other outdoor recreation equipment for a day of speculating. Camping is also available at the local Billings Lodging.
BILLINGS, MT

