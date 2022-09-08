Read full article on original website
KULR8
Three juveniles arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings. Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported. A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near...
Billings mother recounts drive-by shooting, not first time her home has been hit
Late Saturday night, multiple shots were fired into Londa Means home on the 300 Block of Jefferson Street.
Vehicle Hits Residence Near Downtown Billings, Driver Flees Scene
Billings Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved in a hit and run near downtown Billings on Thursday morning (9/8). In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 8:40 am Thursday, officers reported a vehicle versus a residence near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 28th Street.
Billings Police Looking for 2 Escaped Inmates from Yellowstone Co. Jail
Billings Police are looking for two men who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter Page. At 8:25 pm, Billings PD reported the escape of Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister from YCDF and told the public that if you come in contact with either of the two men, "do not engage.'
Billings police seek help finding missing boy
Jordan Notafraid Jr. is 12 years old and 4 feet 10 inches and 95 pounds. He ran away Wednesday, Sept. 7, and may be in the North Park area.
Billings Police Investigating Homicide After Man Dies of Stabbing Injuries
Billings Police are now reporting that a man died of his injuries following a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue North at North Park in downtown Billings. According to the post just before 3 pm today (Tuesday) on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the victim in the stabbing "passed away from his injuries," and the investigation is now "being treated as a homicide."
KULR8
Coroner's office identifies Saturday's motorcycle crash victim
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
yourbigsky.com
One man in critical condition following stabbing in Billings
The BPD is continuing an investigation into an early Tuesday morning stabbing. BPD officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2000 block of 6th Ave N at 1:30am. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Two suspects were detained. The BPD Investigations Division was called out and the investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you updated.
Vehicle stolen, then recovered with child inside, Billings police say
Police did not say where the vehicle was stolen from, and it was located soon after with the child unharmed and still sleeping in the back, police said in a tweet.
yourbigsky.com
Enforcement Program helping Billings businesses
The Billings Police Department’s Trespass Enforcement Program that focused on businesses in downtown Billings is now being offered for all businesses in the city. According to the press release from the city of Billings, the program allows police officers to issue trespass warnings, court summons, or arrests if the owner or manager of the business is not around. If an officer sees an individual or group using a business’s property doing activities unrelated to the business, the program allows them to act without contacting the on-call staff.
Stillwater County News
Billings man gets suspended sentence for crim. endangerment
Breaking: Phillips 66 Refinery in Billings Investigating Strange Odor
Around 11 AM today, the Phillips 66 Refinery here in Billings was contacted by the City of Billings regarding the odor emanating from around the refinery. The refinery is working with local city officials to determine the source. Is there a danger to the public?. As of right now, air...
Hate the DMV in Billings? Bozeman Tests New Mobile DMV at Fairgrounds
MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?. Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.
cowboystatedaily.com
National Guard Airlifts Stranded Front-End Loader Stuck In Remnants Of Yellowstone Flood
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Yellowstone National Park had a massive problem — in the form of a stranded front-end loader – the National Guard had a massive solution, in the form of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The Guard was called on August...
Catching feral cats: Billings woman making a difference
Annually, Howard can re-home around 150 cats. But this year, she is on track to a record 200. She believes the battle has just begun.
yourbigsky.com
Billings family hosts cattle sale for their son
Every year, Billings hosts fundraisers for many different causes; the Calves to Cure on September 15 is one that is unlike any other. The fundraiser is a livestock auction at the Billings Livestock Commission, helping to raise money for a disease many do not know about. Paul and Laura Heaton...
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
Billings First-Ever On-Demand Snack Market is Coming Soon
"Because lunch should always cost less than $10." That's one of the top 10 benefits of a new "tech-savvy" market that is under construction on Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to their Facebook page, the Snack Time Market plans to open this Fall next to the new Edible Arrangements location in the former Suds Hut location.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
yourbigsky.com
Check out these ‘spooky’ events happening in Billings
October is almost here, meaning it will soon be Halloween. These local events in Billings are the perfect preparation for the spooky season!. The Haunted Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club starts October 15 at 9 am. This event marks the final hill climb of the year. This hill climb will have trick or treating for the kiddos; costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs and other outdoor recreation equipment for a day of speculating. Camping is also available at the local Billings Lodging.
