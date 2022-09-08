Read full article on original website
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament
NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma City Thunder Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made it a clear focus to add NBA Draft assets. At the same time, there’s a fine line between hoarding and collecting. There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of something you love, as long as you actually love it. Perhaps you’re not hoarding if you’d be willing to part with the items for the right price.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Klay Thompson’s older brother gets new job with Warriors
Trayce Thompson is not the only one of Klay Thompson’s brothers who is making a name for himself. The Golden State Warriors announced in a release on Friday that they have hired Mychel Thompson, older brother of the five-time All-Star swingman Klay, as their new video coordinator. Mychel, the...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest About Donovan Mitchell
Part of the reason that the Utah Jazz went into their rebuild this NBA offseason was that they felt the All-Star duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had reached its peak. They were a very good duo, but they were unable to reach that elite level like some of the other pairings around the league.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Knicks' R.J. Barrett NBA's Top Breakout Candidate for 2022-23?
When evaluating the top potential breakout candidates in the NBA, New York Knicks' R.J. Barrett could be among the top options. Does he rank No. 1?
Pelicans VP Swin Cash Joins Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
New Orleans Pelicans' vice president of basketball operations and team development, has been enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Stephen Curry Wouldn't Be Top 10 Or 15 Player Of All Time If Kevin Durant Didn't Join The Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry is gearing up for the 14th season of his NBA career. He has spent all his seasons donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. And during that time, he achieved a lot of things. Curry blossomed into stardom after a few years in the league, and since...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley credits Knicks for passing up on Mitchell Donovan deal
The New York Knicks were clowned for missing on Donovan Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard and a Westchester native who would have made them a legit playoff contender. But one of the team’s top executives shed light on why the Knicks eventually relented in bringing Mitchell home. William Wesley,...
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
NBA・
Philadelphia 76ers Land Jae Crowder In Intriguing Trade Scenario
The road to an NBA championship is a long and winding one. All 30 of the league’s teams would eventually like to taste victory, and that’s exactly what makes it so challenging to do so. The field is stacked. Some would argue that the NBA is more talented...
New York Knicks should call Utah Jazz about an Evan Fournier for Mike Conley swap
While the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz couldn’t agree on a trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell, New York’s front
Steve Kerr Reveals Thoughts on Andre Iguodala's Looming Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would like Iggy back
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
WVU Safety Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia safety will not return to Morgantown
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Tim Hardaway Comments On Today's Best NBA Ball-Handlers
The inventor of the "Killer Crossover" gives his list of today's best dribblers
