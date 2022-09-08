Read full article on original website
The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Prince Harry Reportedly Once Said Kate Middleton Was ‘Almost a Prisoner’ at Kensington Palace
'You are very imprisoned and everyone knows what you're doing,' royal expert Ingrid Seward said of life at Kensington Palace for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children.
TODAY.com
What Prince William and Prince Harry’s titles will be as Charles becomes king
The death of Queen Elizabeth II not only means the former Prince Charles is now King Charles III, it also brings changes to the title of his oldest son. The death of the long-reigning monarch immediately ascended her oldest son, Charles, into the position of king. Prince William, 40, will...
Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words About Queen Elizabeth After Her Death
Watch: Prince William's Heartbreaking Message to Queen Elizabeth II. At age 4, Prince Louis brought to mind a beautiful and heartbreaking scene following the loss of Queen Elizabeth. While greeting supporters of the late monarch at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the boy's mother Kate Middleton, the new Princess of...
How Much Power Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have as Queen Consort?
Now that her husband is King of England, how much power will Camilla Parker Bowles have as Queen Consort?
How Prince Louis Comforted Kate After Queen's Death: 'Mommy Don't Worry'
The Princess of Wales revealed her youngest son's words of comfort during a viewing of floral tributes and meeting well-wishers at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Prince Harry Breaks His Silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: Windsor Castle Is a ‘Lonely Place’ Now
Missing his grandmother. Prince Harry broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II‘s death while speaking to mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10. “It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” the U.K. native, 37, told well-wishers while pointing to the castle in a video obtained by The Sun. “Every room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”
Kate Middleton Does Not Become Queen in the Wake of Elizabeth’s Death: Throne Succession Explained
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many people are wondering if Kate Middleton (a.k.a the Duchess of Cambridge) will be the next queen. Keep reading to see the succession to the throne explained with Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla Bowles, known as the Duchess of Cornwall.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
veranda.com
Kate Middleton Will Likely Inherit Princess Diana’s Title Following the Queen’s Death
A lot is changing for the royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. As they enter a period of royal mourning declared by the new King Charles III, the senior royals are also taking on new roles and titles. King Charles, formerly Prince Charles, inherited his late mother's title as sovereign, while his wife, Camilla, is now Queen Consort.
How the Queen's passing affects royal titles: Archie and Lilibet will FINALLY become prince and princess... while Kate is now a step closer to becoming the Princess of Wales
The Queen's death is set to trigger a series of changes to the titles of senior royals - including for both the Cambridges and the Sussexes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race.
Queen Elizabeth 'died peacefully' at Balmoral Castle. Take a look inside the 50,000-acre royal estate where she spent every summer.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie said of Balmoral Castle: "I think granny is the most happy there."
King Charles Addresses Harry and Meghan as ‘They Continue to Build Their Lives Overseas’ in First Speech Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
King Charles is now honoring his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as addressing his son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in his first speech as king. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother," he said.
Princess Beatrice can now be a stand in for King Charles: Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter is now a ‘counsellor of state’ following the Queen’s death – after moving up the line of succession
Princess Beatrice can now be a stand-in for King Charles as a 'counsellor of state' following the Queen's death as she moved up the line of succession. The five senior royals who will act as Counsellors to the new Monarch, 73, have changed after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 at Balmoral Castle.
wegotthiscovered.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton release statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s passing
“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader,” begins the statement released earlier today by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, better known to the world as Prince William and Kate Middleton, about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The official statement was released via social media...
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location, and Burial Information
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
What does the role of Queen Consort involve and how will Camilla's royal life change? Former Duchess assumes the highest non-inherited title - and will likely use Prince Philip as a blueprint for success
As King Charles ascended to the throne immediately following the death of the Queen at the age of 96 at Balmoral yesterday, ending his role as England's longest serving heir, so a new title was also bestowed upon Camilla. The former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, becomes Queen's Consort, a role...
Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.
