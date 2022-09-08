Read full article on original website
Related
Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor
Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said. Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI. On...
Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police
A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced. William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
fox29.com
Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on front lawn in Germantown, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Washington Lane around 12:40 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. Authorities say a 37-year-old man was found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform
A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
987thecoast.com
Two Charged in Wildwood After Long Narcotics Investigation
Two Wildwood men have been charged with serious drug offenses following a long narcotics investigation that involved the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. 32 year old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and Jose Roman-Maysonet were charged by authorities after they found multiple kilograms of controlled dangerous substances along with $65,000 in cash. The drugs were believed to be fentanyl and heroin.
Trenton woman involved in fatal crash of off duty New Jersey cop denied release
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A Trenton woman involved in the 2020 death of an off-duty...
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
64-year-old man shot and killed during fight at Philadelphia SEPTA trolley station
Philadelphia, PA- A 64-year-old man was shot and killed at a SEPTA trolley station in...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle shooting leaves man hospitalized
A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in New Castle Friday night. Officers found the victim around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a "shots fired" report on Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing. The victim had been shot in the leg, and was in stable condition when...
Pine Hill Man Arrested After Suspicious Incident at Elementary School
EVESHAM, NJ – A 35-year-old man from Pine Hill was arrested and charged after fleeing...
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
Multiple stabbings under investigation at two correctional facilities in Holmesburg
Authorities report the fourth stabbing of the week.
Atlantic City man released from jail in fatal hit-and-run
An Atlantic City man charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian was released with conditions Friday. Harris Jacobs, 26, faces a second-degree charge in the death of Orlando Fraga, who was struck at about 3:35 a.m. Sept. 4. Fraga, 76, was walking east on Atlantic...
Man killed in shooting at SEPTA trolley station in Center City Philadelphia
Police say there was some kind of physical altercation before the shots were fired.
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road – Hunters Crossing Apartments- for a domestic related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun
A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
Names released of 2 parents, 3 children found dead in Maryland home
Investigators found a handgun near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.
Comments / 2