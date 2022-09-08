ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police

A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced. William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Man Killed After Argument Leads to Shooting on SEPTA Trolley Platform

A man was shot following an argument on a SEPTA trolley platform in Center City Saturday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the underground trolley platform at 19th and Market streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. SEPTA police added that an argument between two riders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Two Charged in Wildwood After Long Narcotics Investigation

Two Wildwood men have been charged with serious drug offenses following a long narcotics investigation that involved the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. 32 year old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and Jose Roman-Maysonet were charged by authorities after they found multiple kilograms of controlled dangerous substances along with $65,000 in cash. The drugs were believed to be fentanyl and heroin.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Castle shooting leaves man hospitalized

A 25-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in New Castle Friday night. Officers found the victim around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a "shots fired" report on Carvel Avenue in New Castle Crossing. The victim had been shot in the leg, and was in stable condition when...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness

A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Atlantic City Man Arrested With Loaded Gun

A 23-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a loaded handgun, authorities said. On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:35 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in reference to a 911 caller stating he was just involved in a dispute with a man with a handgun. The caller also indicated that the male was with a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

