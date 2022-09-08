Read full article on original website
The BBQ beef brisket from Gio's BBQ in Woodland, Pennsylvania.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For real BBQ flavor along Route 322 in Woodland, Pennsylvania, everybody knows about Gio’s. First-place winner of the Allegheny County Rib Cookoff’s best ribs and best sauce categories, Gio’s BBQ uses hickory wood to smoke their savory and delicious meats, while their sides are a true taste of home-cooking at its finest.
A Penn State professor has a goal leading up to her 70th birthday: 70 days of spending 50% of each day outdoors.
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
Clearfield community comes together for annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony
On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Clearfield community members gathered at the Presbyterian Church for their annual remembrance event.
Karen Gross couldn’t contain her excitement as she ambled through Latrobe’s first Italian festival Saturday afternoon, eagerly talking about her family’s roots in the city’s 1st Ward. “My family is from Latrobe,” Gross said. “508 Ligonier St., which is right next to 512, is where my...
PHOTOS: Pennsylvania residents remember Americans who died during 9/11 attacks
PHOTOS: Pennsylvania remembers people who died during 9/11 attacks Family members and friends of Americans who died during the Flight 93 crash in Somerset County were joined by Jill Biden for a ceremony. (WPXI/WPXI)
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona. Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, […]
Congressman Glenn Thompson visited Pinecreek Elementary to congratulate Jefferson-Clarion Head Start on its 40th anniversary. Receiving his commendation was executive director Pam Johnson. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —Grab your paint brushes, Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center (Bottle Works) is inviting the town to participate in a series of community paintings this September. Last year, Bottle Works completed its first mural in honor of hometown artist Steve Ditko. To continue to preserve his memory, Bottle Works has completed its second […]
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire at a historic restaurant in Donegal. According to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company #1 on Facebook, 14 fire companies were called out to the restaurant at 108 Main Street around 4 a.m. for a working structure fire. Darlington Volunteer Fire Company...
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
It’s time for our annual pizza review, and although it’s cheesy, it’s still crucial to the Penn State and State College community. I was determined to find the best cheese pizza that was conveniently close to campus and near East College Avenue. You can’t go wrong with...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Andi Palmar, Executive Director of Operation BeYOUtiful, and co-chair member Eileen Graham to talk about the non-profit organization. Operation: BeYOUtiful provides wigs to young ladies and women who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy or other...
A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg at the...
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one she worried about. The first lady recalls in an Associated Press interview how “scared to death” she was that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the hijacked planes that crashed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve gone through a divorce or you’re single and looking for love, putting yourself out there again can feel a bit intimidating. Relationship expert and creator of therebuildingcoach.com, Dawn Ziegerer has some tips when it comes to finding love again. These...
A major discount grocery store in Pennsylvania hosted its grand re-opening event this month. Read on to learn more. The Aldi grocery store in Somerset, Pennsylvania, just held its grand re-opening event this month to celebrate several upgrades that were made to the store, including more room for fresh produce and other popular grocery essentials.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
