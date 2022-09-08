ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
J.M. Lesinski

The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’s

The BBQ beef brisket from Gio's BBQ in Woodland, Pennsylvania.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For real BBQ flavor along Route 322 in Woodland, Pennsylvania, everybody knows about Gio’s. First-place winner of the Allegheny County Rib Cookoff’s best ribs and best sauce categories, Gio’s BBQ uses hickory wood to smoke their savory and delicious meats, while their sides are a true taste of home-cooking at its finest.
WOODLAND, PA
WTAJ

From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Cambria Co. Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Blair County, PA
City
Duncansville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
WTAJ

‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ held in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Eastern Pa Chapter held its annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” to help fight suicide in Altoona. Volunteers from across Blair County participated in the walk at Lakemont Park at 9:30 Saturday morning. As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Gluten Free#Live Music#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#Facebook Cafe#Tiktok
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Congressman Glenn Thompson visited Pinecreek Elementary to congratulate Jefferson-Clarion Head Start on its 40th anniversary. Receiving his commendation was executive director Pam Johnson. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bottle Works invites community to create mural honoring hometown artist

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —Grab your paint brushes, Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center (Bottle Works) is inviting the town to participate in a series of community paintings this September. Last year, Bottle Works completed its first mural in honor of hometown artist Steve Ditko. To continue to preserve his memory, Bottle Works has completed its second […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: Sept. 9, 2022

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for some of those great Perry’s Properties! NEW PRICE! OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. 311 E. LOGAN AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513 DETAILS: NOW $165,000! DOWN $10,000 – CHELSEY STAYER LEAD LISTING AGENT – Beautifully […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox8tv.com

Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Program

A regional organization that provides food and other goods to those in need in 2 counties has a busy schedule this month. As Gary Sinderson tells us it’s all about fund raising in hopes of meeting the need for an ever increasing number of clients. In Philipsburg at the...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — When Jill Biden realized that terrorists had attacked America on Sept. 11, her husband, Joe, wasn’t the only loved one she worried about. The first lady recalls in an Associated Press interview how “scared to death” she was that her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant, was on one of the hijacked planes that crashed in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Tips on Dating after Divorce

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve gone through a divorce or you’re single and looking for love, putting yourself out there again can feel a bit intimidating. Relationship expert and creator of therebuildingcoach.com, Dawn Ziegerer has some tips when it comes to finding love again. These...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns: Liquor license auctions will undercut family businesses

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, asked the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Thursday to not go forward with their plans to auction expired restaurant liquor licenses in 21 counties. Burns said the auction will undercut the value of licenses owned by family businesses still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy