Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Charli D’Amelio Share Her Wellness Essentials With SELF
At 18, Charli D’Amelio has a whopping 49 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has over 145 million. And her following is only growing. D’Amelio, born and raised in a Connecticut suburb, rose to fame in 2019 for sharing short dance routines she performed on TikTok from her childhood bedroom. By the time social media use skyrocketed for everyone in the early quarantine days of 2020, D’Amelio and her online dances were everywhere.
Dr. Dre Says His Doctors Didn’t Think He Would Survive His Brain Aneurysm in 2021
Andre Romelle Young, better known as Dr. Dre, revealed that his doctors feared he wouldn’t survive the brain aneurysm he was diagnosed with in January 2021. In a recent interview clip shared on Diverse Mentality’s Instagram, the 57-year-old rapper and producer shared more about his experience, explaining he didn’t know how serious it was until after the fact.
10 Famous Women Who Were Asked A Question That Was Completely Uncalled For During An Interview About Their Project
A reporter asked Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley of Orange Is the New Black whether it was hard to get any work done on the set with all those "beautiful ladies" around.
Here’s How to Let Go of Parental Guilt When a Migraine Hits
Living with migraine is a regular exercise in self-compassion. Sometimes you have to adjust your schedule or cancel plans when a migraine attack strikes. When you’re a parent, it may feel nearly impossible to do that. Instead, you’re expected to care for a little person when you feel like someone is repeatedly smacking you in the face with a hammer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Selma Blair Says Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is a ‘Powerful’ Moment for Her
Since her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has adapted to many challenges with fierce determination and infectious enthusiasm, so it’s no surprise she’s “beyond thrilled” to join the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS). In a recent group interview with Good...
SELF
New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0