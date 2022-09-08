Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Community Organizations Distribute 500 Food Boxes
September 11, 2022 – Five hundred families were assisted with food this weekend during a free drive-up food box distribution event. The event was possible thanks to The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, The Central Illinois Food Bank, and Neuhoff Media.
nowdecatur.com
Millikin Announces Hispanic Heritage Month Events
September 12, 2022 – Millikin University invites its campus and surrounding community to its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Celebrated nationally from September 15 to October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month acknowledges the history, culture and contributions of Americans whose ancestry can be traced to more than 20 countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announces run for re-election
September 12, 2022 – Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has announced she will run for re-election in 2023. Moore Wolfe has been twice elected mayor and has served on Decatur City Council since 2009. Moore Wolfe cites her strong background in economic development as key to her success. “I’ve...
nowdecatur.com
Convention and Visitors Bureau Jamboree in Central Park September 25
September 12, 2022 – The Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host the CVB Jamboree in Central Park on September 25 from Noon to 6:00 p.m. This event is focused on family fun. There will be food and Pepsi trucks, as well as Mister Softee. The kid’s area will include fun games, a petting zoo, cookie decorating by SugaFix, caricaturist Dan Wild, balloon animals, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Zoo-Rific evening provides “Flight of Fancy” to benefit the Parks Foundation and Zoo
September 11, 2022 – An adult evening at Scovill Zoo provided close encounters, cocktails and entertainment to benefit Scovill Zoo. Some of the experiences at The Zoo-Rific Evening included penguin feeding, wolf training, an encounter with the Galapagos tortoise, camel and alligator feeding, a lemur and emu chat and a budgie encounter. Attendees also enjoyed carousel and train rides, cocktails and a dinner buffet provided by the RCC Culinary institute.
Herald & Review
Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11
DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home. "I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Brothers build safe community with FirstFollowers
CHAMPAIGN – Ri’Chard Frazier took his role as a big brother seriously from a young age. By middle school, being the “tough” one started to get him in trouble. He bounced between public and alternative schools. The first time he felt cared for was at FirstFollowers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
nowdecatur.com
The Hampton Inn hosts 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
September 11, 2022- The Hampton Inn in Mt. Zion hosted its 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor the lives lost and lives impacted by the events of September 11th. The event was started in 2020 when the hotel had several firefighters working there. The hotel currently has five active duty firefighters.
foxillinois.com
District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
Community Counts: Ja’Naea Modest & her “She Spins” Urbana Deejay Camp
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — When you look at the world of deejaying, you’ll come to find the majority of those positions are occupied by men. But throughout Central Illinois, one woman is blazing a new path not just for herself but our youth. That’s why Ja’Naea Modest is inviting young ladies to a camp just […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
nprillinois.org
A suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side and more top stories |First Listen
Authorities investigating a suspected double homicide on Springfield's south side. Congressman Ray LaHood calling for tax rebates for manufacturers. Many Illinois taxpayers will soon see tax rebate checks in the mail. Two Illinois lawmakers are pushing for a wind farm off the shores of Lake Michigan. Springfield Public Schools enrollment...
khqa.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
hoiabc.com
FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applications
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to...
Local suicide survivors tell their stories
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Amanda Hurt of Decatur lost her cousin to suicide. She said he was a sports-loving father of three children. She said he posted the lyrics of a Linkin Park song before he took his own life. She said she would never forget that terrible day, “I remember the day like a […]
Senior couple found dead in Springfield home
Update at 7 p.m. According to the Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning. Allmon said the couple’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. Update at 4:15 p.m. Police confirmed the deaths of […]
Comments / 0