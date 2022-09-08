Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton reacts after becoming first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title
Kate Middleton has reacted after King Charles III announced she would become the first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title. The new King made the announcement as he addressed the nation for the first time today (9 September), following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. During his...
Kate Middleton shares heartbreaking words Prince Louis said after learning the Queen had died
The Princess of Wales has revealed what her youngest son Prince Louis said after he was told his great-grandmother the Queen had died. Kate accompanied her husband William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside Windsor Castle yesterday where they met with members of the public. Banita Ranow, 28,...
Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96
Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
Meghan Markle's sweet comment to aide after meeting the Queen's mourners
Meghan Markle has been praised for making a sweet comment to a royal aide after greeting some of Queen Elizabeth's mourners. Prince Harry's wife made the comment as she completed a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband where they greeted royal fans. Many of the fans had brought flowers...
Prince William and Kate release first statement following the Queen’s death
Prince William and Kate have officially released a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II after her 70-year reign. The monarch died peacefully on Thursday, 8 September, aged 96 at Balmoral, following news that doctors were 'concerned' over her health. The statement from the couple, shared via Twitter today...
Prince Harry and Meghan confirm they are also travelling to Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they are also travelling to Balmoral amid concerns about the Queen's health. Buckingham Palace announced today (7 September) that the Queen, who is 96 years old, is undergoing medical supervision at her Balmoral estate near Aberdeen. Assuring she is comfortable, the statement explained:...
Harry and Meghan's children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor, are entitled to be a prince and princess respectively following the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96. Now that Harry’s dad Charles is king, his and Meghan’s little ones have an HRH title,...
The Queen made generous gesture to her most trusted confidant before she died
Queen Elizabeth II gave a generous gift to her most trusted confidant, Angela Kelly, before her passing. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday, 8 September, that Queen Elizabeth had died at age 96, following at 70-year reign. But it has since emerged that before she passed away, the Queen ensured that...
Prince Harry consoled by airport staff as he boards flight following the Queen's death
Prince Harry appeared to have been consoled by airport staff on Friday morning as he returned to London from Balmoral following the death of the Queen. You can see the footage below:. The Duke of Sussex was pictured boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport as he made...
The Queen has been reunited with her 'strength and stay' Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8 September) aged 96, 17 months after her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021 aged 99. The Queen once described Philip as her 'strength and stay’, and it will bring comfort to many knowing that the two have now been reunited.
Prince Harry praised for romantic gesture to Meghan Markle as Fab Four reunite
Prince Harry has been praised for a sweet gesture he made towards his wife, Meghan Markle, after they completed a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The 'fab four', as they're formally known, reunited for the first time since 2020 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth outside Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry didn’t get to see his grandmother before she died despite being in the UK
The tragic news of Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced earlier today (8 September), and while King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince William made it to the monarch’s bedside, Prince Harry is thought to have arrived after Her Majesty passed away. Taking to Twitter hours...
Royal staff member reveals the Queen's secret signal using lipstick
Queen Elizabeth ruled for seven decades, and she developed various secret signals in that time to let her staff know how she was really feeling. One of these involved the use of lipstick, which her royal footman of eight years, Ian Scott Hunter, explained was used to make an important signal.
Kensington Palace updates William and Kate’s titles to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall
Following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's passing this afternoon (8 September), a number of changes have already been triggered within the royal family, including a title change for William and Kate. The Queen died 'peacefully' aged 96 at her Balmoral residence this afternoon, the royal family confirmed, following news...
Why the Queen didn't attend Charles and Camilla's wedding
When Charles and Camilla got married in 2005, there was one person not present as they exchanged vows: Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. Neither the Queen nor husband Prince Philip were present as Charles married second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles in a civil ceremony, which followed his marriage to Princess Diana from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.
Prince Charles and William travelling to Balmoral amid the Queen's health concerns
Prince Charles, Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William are all travelling to Balmoral amid the Queen's health concerns. A Clarence House spokesman said: “Their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.”. A Kensington palace spokesman added: “The Duke of...
The Queen actor Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
The Queen actor Helen Mirren has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her passing today (8 September). Mirren took on the role of Her Majesty for the 2006 film The Queen, which follows the royal family and their response following the death of Princess Diana in 1997.
The Queen is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour
Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II this evening, the monarch is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour. Having carried out more than 21,000 engagements and visiting over 100 countries during her 70-year reign, the Queen was also noted for her sharp wit and we're here to highlight some of her best moments.
Labrador 'comforted' Prince Harry and Meghan as they met well-wishers in Windsor
A Labrador puppy was seen 'comforting' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a tender moment following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with members of the public at Windsor Castle over the weekend, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton - marking the first time that the two couples have been seen in public together since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year.
What the Queen thought of her portrayal in The Crown
Yesterday (8 September), it was announced that the monarch died peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96. Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II and her family have been portrayed across a broad range of film and television productions. Perhaps one of the most thorough depictions...
