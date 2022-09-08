ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Paddington pays tribute to the Queen after she dies aged 96

Paddington Bear has paid tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday (8 September) after spending more than 70 years on the throne. A tweet shared by the fictional bear on Thursday evening sweetly read: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”. The Queen’s passing was confirmed by the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Wallis Simpson
Person
Edward Vii
Tyla

Prince Harry and Meghan confirm they are also travelling to Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they are also travelling to Balmoral amid concerns about the Queen's health. Buckingham Palace announced today (7 September) that the Queen, who is 96 years old, is undergoing medical supervision at her Balmoral estate near Aberdeen. Assuring she is comfortable, the statement explained:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Princess Elizabeth#Queen Consort#King Edward#Uk#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Tyla

Why the Queen didn't attend Charles and Camilla's wedding

When Charles and Camilla got married in 2005, there was one person not present as they exchanged vows: Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth. Neither the Queen nor husband Prince Philip were present as Charles married second wife Camilla Parker-Bowles in a civil ceremony, which followed his marriage to Princess Diana from 1981 until their divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

The Queen actor Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

The Queen actor Helen Mirren has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her passing today (8 September). Mirren took on the role of Her Majesty for the 2006 film The Queen, which follows the royal family and their response following the death of Princess Diana in 1997.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

The Queen is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour

Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II this evening, the monarch is being remembered for her incredible sense of humour. Having carried out more than 21,000 engagements and visiting over 100 countries during her 70-year reign, the Queen was also noted for her sharp wit and we're here to highlight some of her best moments.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Labrador 'comforted' Prince Harry and Meghan as they met well-wishers in Windsor

A Labrador puppy was seen 'comforting' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a tender moment following Queen Elizabeth II's death. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with members of the public at Windsor Castle over the weekend, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton - marking the first time that the two couples have been seen in public together since the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral last year.
PETS
Tyla

What the Queen thought of her portrayal in The Crown

Yesterday (8 September), it was announced that the monarch died peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96. Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II and her family have been portrayed across a broad range of film and television productions. Perhaps one of the most thorough depictions...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Tyla

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy