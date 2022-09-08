Martinsburg man charged with sexual assault of girl

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor for three years.

William Corley Jr., 40, is facing multiple charges relating to the sexual assault of a teen girl starting when she was 13 and continuing until she was 16.

The girl told police that she first met Corley Jr. in 2017, she was 12 or 13 and began babysitting his children. The teen told police that she was first assaulted by Corley Jr. on the first day she babysat his children. According to the criminal complaint, at one point the teen had bent over and Corley Jr. allegedly slapped her butt. Later that day she had fallen asleep in Corley Jr.’s bed and he joined her and proceeded to sexually assault her.

That same weekend, the teen told police she went along with Corley Jr. to help move a fire pit for his friend. She told police she had gotten dirty while doing so and went to change in his vehicle. Corley Jr. followed her and he lifted up her shirt and touched her inappropriately, according to the criminal complaint. She also told police that she performed oral sex on Corley Jr. one to two times a week for about two months.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen spoke of instances in which Corley Jr. was aggressive with her, including hitting, kicking, biting and pinching her. The teen felt this was happening to hide that “something was going on” between the two.

The teen told police that one of her friends from school might have seen a sexual encounter by Corley Jr. A juvenile friend of the victim told police the relationship between the two of them was “weird” when nobody else was around.

According to the criminal complaint, she discussed one instance where she, the victim and Corley Jr. were in his bedroom and both she and the victim had fallen asleep. She told police that she saw Corley’s hand in the area of her vagina over her shorts.

In 2018, the teen attempted to distance herself from Corely Jr. by no longer going over to babysit. The teen alleges Corley Jr. got suspicious and threatened that he’d hurt people if she ever told about their sexual encounters, according to the criminal complaint. Corley Jr. continued to contact the teen, requesting images of a sexual nature through Snapchat. She told police she complied as she was scared due to his prior threats, according to the criminal complaint.

In September 2020, police were contacted about the sexual assaults. Police searched the teen’s phone and Corley’s phone, along with interviewing the teen multiple times and found sexually explicit content in conversations between the two.

Felony charges including statutory sexual assault, multiple indecent assaults of a person under 16, multiple sexual assault charges, corruption of minors and multiple indecent assaults against a minor were filed against Corely on Sept. 7. Corley is out on an unsecured bond.

