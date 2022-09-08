ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan Dam, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

City of Leander enters Phase 4 in water conservation plan; all outdoor watering now prohibited

The city of Leander moves to Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan and is now prohibiting all outdoor watering. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Leander has implemented Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan—which restricts all outdoor watering—on Sept. 8 in response to the upcoming repair of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.
LEANDER, TX
invisiblepeople.tv

Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.

This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Buchanan Dam, TX
dailytrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Sept. 12, 2022

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Sept. 12. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
BURNET, TX
Austin Monitor

UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’

Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Counties prep for upcoming household hazard waste events

Residents have a chance to dispose of toxic items in a managed and recycled manner to help keep groundwater and surface water pollutant free. Burnet County will be sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Facility, 2411 E. FM 963, 2 miles east of Burnet on FM 963.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?

From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
SALADO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Land Use#Colorado River#Leases#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lcra#The Greenwood Acres Poa
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions

AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
SPICEWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy