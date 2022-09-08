Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Leander initiates Phase 4 water conservation measures ahead of raw water pipeline repair
LEANDER, Texas - The city of Leander has initiated Phase 4 conservation measures ahead of repairs to a raw water pipeline. The measures prohibit all outdoor watering effective immediately and Leander water customers are asked to turn off irrigation system completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice. The...
City of Leander enters Phase 4 in water conservation plan; all outdoor watering now prohibited
The city of Leander moves to Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan and is now prohibiting all outdoor watering. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The city of Leander has implemented Phase 4 of its Water Conservation Plan—which restricts all outdoor watering—on Sept. 8 in response to the upcoming repair of a leak in the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.
fourpointsnews.com
Former 3M site undergoing massive, expensive renovations, Multi-family, retail and office space to come in phase two
Highpoint at 2222 – the gigantic former 3M site at RM 2222 and River Place Boulevard – is undergoing extensive and costly renovations with a goal to attract a commercial tenant or tenants now, and to add housing, retail and office space in the future. “We’re planning on...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
dailytrib.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For week of Sept. 12, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information. Monday, Sept. 12. Llano County Commissioners Court. 9...
UTC calls TxDOT proposal to expand I-35 ‘just so weak’
Urban Transportation commissioners voiced their continuing concerns Tuesday about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct and expand the portion of Interstate 35 that goes through Austin’s downtown. TxDOT is currently studying the environmental impacts of the two design options it has left – Build Alternative 2...
highlandernews.com
Counties prep for upcoming household hazard waste events
Residents have a chance to dispose of toxic items in a managed and recycled manner to help keep groundwater and surface water pollutant free. Burnet County will be sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Facility, 2411 E. FM 963, 2 miles east of Burnet on FM 963.
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
San Antonio Current
This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A history-loaded home in the Hill Country Town of Fredericksburg is back on the market with a $600,000 price reduction. The five-bedroom, six-bath Victorian was listed around February for $3.2 million and around two weeks ago went back on the sales block with an asking price just shy of $2.6 million.
dailytrib.com
District 19 candidate at Burnet County Democratic Club wine and cheese social
Pam Baggett, Democratic candidate for Texas House District 19, is the guest speaker at the Burnet County Democratic Club’s wine and cheese social on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2-4 p.m. at a Lake LBJ location. Contact info@bcdctx.org for details. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 16. Baggett is running against...
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Austin health tech startup files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
Blood flow imaging company Dynamic Light Inc. last Tuesday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Western District of Texas.
The Fat Quarter Shop to build $25M Kyle location next month
The construction will begin next month.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
How & why AUS lost power for more than 3 hours Wednesday morning
Austin Energy attributes the outage to an underground electric equipment failure, which began around 4:30 Wednesday morning.
Pod resort offers Hill Country ‘eco-glamping’ getaway
The Udoscape Eco-Glamping Resort, located at 19508 Boggy Ford Road in Lago Vista, rents out rounded canvas pods that each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, loft space, sitting area and individual hot tubs. Only adults are allowed to stay there, too.
fox7austin.com
2-vehicle crash closes S Pace Bend in both directions
AUSTIN, Texas - S Pace Bend Road in Spicewood was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash on September 11. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 100 block of S. Pace Bend Road near the Hill Country Lakes RV Campground. ATCEMS says one adult was declared...
fox7austin.com
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
