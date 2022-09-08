Update: Air advisory issued as wildfires send smoke to Modesto, Oakdale and other cities

Update: The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality advisory because of smoke from the Rodgers Fire in Tuolumne County, the Red Fire in Mariposa County and the Mosquito Fire in Placer County.

The smoke impact is higher in the northern region of the Valley, the district said in an email about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. It said the advisory will “remain in place while smoke impacts continue, or until this weekend when a trough is expected to begin to pass through the region and assist with dispersion.”

The district urges residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions. “Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke,” the district’s email says. “Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality from the smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed, the district said. The cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call the district’s Modesto office at 209-557-6400.

Original story: The National Weather Service updated its forecast Thursday to include smoke in addition to the heat that has gripped the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Excessive smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County is impacting a broad area in Northern California. The Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted a simulation showing smoke spreading west from the Mosquito wildfire to affect San Andreas, Oakdale, Modesto and Stockton.

Around noon, people posting on social media were complaining about smoke in Oakdale, Modesto and Turlock.

The Mosquito Fire has burned 6,870 acres with no containment, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is expected to create smoky conditions in parts of Northern California in the next couple of days, the Weather Service said on Twitter.

The temperature was projected to climb to 108 degrees Thursday in Modesto.