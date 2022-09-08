ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Update: Air advisory issued as wildfires send smoke to Modesto, Oakdale and other cities

By Ken Carlson
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vot6j_0hnWmDaA00

Update: The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality advisory because of smoke from the Rodgers Fire in Tuolumne County, the Red Fire in Mariposa County and the Mosquito Fire in Placer County.

The smoke impact is higher in the northern region of the Valley, the district said in an email about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. It said the advisory will “remain in place while smoke impacts continue, or until this weekend when a trough is expected to begin to pass through the region and assist with dispersion.”

The district urges residents being impacted by smoke to remain indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions. “Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke,” the district’s email says. “Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of PM exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution.

Anyone experiencing poor air quality from the smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed, the district said. The cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call the district’s Modesto office at 209-557-6400.

Original story: The National Weather Service updated its forecast Thursday to include smoke in addition to the heat that has gripped the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Excessive smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer County is impacting a broad area in Northern California. The Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted a simulation showing smoke spreading west from the Mosquito wildfire to affect San Andreas, Oakdale, Modesto and Stockton.

Around noon, people posting on social media were complaining about smoke in Oakdale, Modesto and Turlock.

The Mosquito Fire has burned 6,870 acres with no containment, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. The fire is expected to create smoky conditions in parts of Northern California in the next couple of days, the Weather Service said on Twitter.

The temperature was projected to climb to 108 degrees Thursday in Modesto.

Comments / 6

Related
KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modesto#Oakdale#San Andreas#National Weather Service#Weather#The Rodgers Fire#The Red Fire
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

A Vehicle Is The Cause Of The Fork Fire

NORTH FORK – Peace Officers with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU) and Fresno-Kings Unit (FKU) determined the Power and Fork Fires were vehicle-caused. CAL FIRE FKU and MMU responded to the Power Fire near Powerhouse Road and Auberry Road in Fresno...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation warnings hit Foothills as many structures remain threatened

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Saturday's updates are at /article/news/local/wildfire/mosquito-fire-foresthill-georgetown-volcanoville-saturday/103-ac5d81c2-b4b9-4ba5-9e74-406168a73945. ------- Friday's article:. A giant plume of smoke is visible from multiple cities as the Mosquito Fire continues to grow in size. Cal Fire says the fire is burning both west toward Foresthill and in a northeast direction. It has also...
FORESTHILL, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ event in Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A “Dump Day,” will be held in Placerville on Sept. 24, giving residents a chance to dispose of large amounts of waste for free.  The event is part of a Caltrans Clean California Initiative which is an effort to keep the state’s highways litter free. The Sept. 24 event will be […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
ELK GROVE, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

5K+
Followers
146
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy