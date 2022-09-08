Read full article on original website
ACS Composite Launches C8 Corvette Engine Appearance Pack
Quebec-based company ACS Composite has countless aftermarket parts for General Motors vehicles on offer. The company, which is an OEM composite parts supplier that has previously worked with GM directly, recently debuted a new engine appearance package for the C8 Corvette Stingray, giving owners of the mid-engine sports car an alternative to the available OEM appearance packages.
Fully Electric Jeep Recon, Wagoneer S And Avenger To Rival GM Ultium EVs
Stellantis released more information on its future electrification strategy this week, announcing plans to release the battery-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S in North America and select global markets, as well as the Jeep Avenger for Europe and other small vehicle markets. Headlining this series of announcements is the 2023...
GM Confirmed Chevy Equinox EV Production In Mexico
General Motors chose September 9th – World Electric Car Day – to officially present the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in New York City, confirming that production of Chevrolet‘s next zero-emission crossover will take place in Mexico. The automaker has announced that the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox...
GM Files Patent For Adaptive Steering Wheel Rim
GM has filed a patent application for an adaptive steering wheel rim capable of providing a range of different sizes, grips, and thicknesses to suit the driver’s preference. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,433,938 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published September 6th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on December 16th, 2020, and lists Joseph F. Szczerba of Grand Blanc, Michigan as the inventor.
GM Infotainment Systems Rank Well In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality And Satisfaction Study
With technology now at the forefront of most people’s lives, it’s no surprise that the infotainment screen has become one of the most important components in a new vehicle. GM appears to have taken note of this fact, as its infotainment systems performed well in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Multimedia Quality And Satisfaction Study, which ranks vehicles based on customer feedback for their in-vehicle display screens and software.
Remaining 2022 Chevy Colorado Units Will Be Built Without These Components
Various parts shortages have plagued the automotive industry this year, forcing GM to remove features from certain models, including heated and ventilated seats, under hood insulation and more. The 2022 Chevy Colorado has not been shielded from these shortages and the nameplate is now facing even more part constraints, with GM set to build some Colorado models this year lacking various trim pieces of low importance.
2022 GMC Canyon Sport Bar And Lighting Package No Longer Available
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, dropping in just before the next generation arrives for the 2023 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Canyon is no longer available to order with the optional Sport Bar and Lighting Package.
2023 GMC Acadia Ventilated Seat Blower Motors No Longer Under Constraint
The ventilated seat blower motor shortage for the 2023 GMC Acadia crossover has been resolved, GM Authority learned this week. GM was forced to remove ventilated seats from certain 2023 GMC Acadia units due to supplier restrictions, with certain units rolling off the assembly line lacking seat cushion blower motors from the start of regular production on June 10th, 2022. The automaker resolved the shortage as of September 4the production date, although it’s unclear when the automaker will begin retrofitting 2023MY Acadias that were affected by this change. Meanwhile, affected units will be identified by the RPO code 04O on their window sticker and buyers will receive a $25 credit.
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Gets Simplified List Of Interior Colors
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer introduces the third model year for the latest third-generation crossover, debuting a handful of changes and updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. Notably, these updates include a simplified list of interior colors. GM Authority has noticed that each 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trim level is now...
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Start At About $37,250 In Canada
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will start at just under C$38,000 including destination and freight when it reaches Canada in limited quantities next fall. Chevrolet Canada confirmed this week the 2024 Chevy Equinox will carry a base price of C$35,000, plus an additional $2,500 to cover the destination freight charge, A/C tax and other premiums, bringing the pre-tax price tag to $37,500. This applies to the entry-level 1LT trim only, which receives some additional equipment for the Canadian market including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Heated seats are often equipped as standard on Canadian market vehicles due to the colder climate.
GMC Yukon Continues To Outsell Ford Expedition During Q2 2022
GMC Yukon Sales – Q2 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of the GMC Yukon family in the United States decreased 28 percent to 17,070 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 10,210 units of the regular-length Yukon, a decrease of 29 percent compared to 14,360 units sold in...
2023 Cadillac CT4, CT4-V Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 hits the scene as the fourth model year for the luxury four-door, debuting a handful of updates and changes compared to the 2022 Cadillac CT4. Now, GM Authority has learned that units of the 2023 Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT4-V have been built without ventilated seat blower motors.
We Answer Your 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Questions: Video (Part 1)
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is an extremely important model for Cadillac, offered as the first all-electric production vehicle to bear the Caddy crest. Naturally, a vehicle like that is bound to draw all kinds of questions, and now, GM Authority is here to answer your most pressing queries. In case...
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Debuted In The Middle East
Cadillac recently debuted the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in the Middle East, priming the arrival of the production vehicle in the region for the 2024 calendar year. Cadillac aims to launch six new electric vehicles in the Middle East market by the 2025 calendar year. The new EV push is part of the luxury marque’s Vision 2030 plan, which will see Cadillac go fully electric across its lineup by 2030. Vision 2030 also stipulates that 30 percent of transportation in the city of Riyadh will utilize all-electric power by the end of the decade.
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Adaptive Cruise Control Under Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban arrive as the third model year for the fifth-generation nameplate and twelfth-generation nameplate, respectively, introducing a number of important changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model-year vehicles. Critically, GM Authority has learned that the adaptive cruise control feature for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban is currently under constraint.
Like-New 1986 Zimmer Quicksilver With Just 500 Miles For Sale
The Pontiac Fiero has served as the basis for more strange home-built creations than almost any other GM vehicle. From three-wheeled trikes to lifted off-roaders, the mid-engine Fiero has underpinned all sorts of weird creations over the years – but none of these home-built oddities are quite as bewildering as the Zimmer Quicksilver.
