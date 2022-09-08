Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Edwardsville rallies to top Marquette Catholic
Liam McLean's first varsity goal couldn't have come at a better time for the Edwardsville Tigers. McLean deflected in a free kick from Gavin Gierich with 15:53 left in regulation to break a tie and send the Tigers to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Marquette Catholic Explorers... ★ FURTHER...
edglentoday.com
Area Football Teams Head To Action Friday and Saturday
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville plays a Saturday afternoon game when the Tigers travel to St. Louis Soldan, while Alton plays at Collinsville on Friday night to highlight the local week three prep football schedule. The program also includes East St. Louis playing at Creekside, Ga. in a 6:30 p.m., St. Louis...
wgel.com
Sports Shop Interview With Coach Hutch
The Greenville varsity football Comets improved their record to 2-1 for the season with a win Friday night at Staunton. After the game, Jeff Leidel caught up with Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson. Click below to hear their conversation:
spotonillinois.com
Sunday morning crash in Columbia
Emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash about 7:30 a.m. on southbound Route 3 at Route 158. One person was transported to a St. Louis hospital for injuries. Check back [...]... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:57. How many Belleville junior tennis players are making a racket in...
wgel.com
Comets Win At Staunton
The varsity football Greenville Comets travelled to Staunton Friday night and recorded a 38-14 victory. The Comets now have a two-game winning streak and own a 2-1 mark for the campaign. Their homecoming game is this Friday as the Comets host Southwestern Piasa. At Staunton, the Comets took control of...
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
advantagenews.com
Marching 100 competes at Metro East Marching Classic
The 2022 Metro East Marching Classic drew some of the area’s top high school bands to O’Fallon Township High School on Saturday. Alton High’s Marching 100 performed their field show for the 2022 contest season, called “Moving Forward.”. This year’s band is directed by Blake Korte...
KMOV
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
wgel.com
Laps For Leaps
The Inaugural 24 Hour Laps for Leaps will be Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, at the Highland Speedway. Proceeds benefit Leaps of Love in Highland. 4 drivers per team, entry fee is $400. The race starts at 7 PM Friday, September 30, and will end Saturday, October 1. Passenger cars only, no derby cars, and no trucks, vans, or SUVs. $25 for an all-weekend pit pass. It’s free for kids 12 and under. For more, find Leaps of Love and/or Highland Speedway on Facebook or online.
wgel.com
PHOTOS: Homestead Harvest Days In Highland
As usual, it was a fantastic Homestead Harvest Days event this past weekend at the Latzer Homestead, just outside of Highland. And as usual, WGEL was there Saturday for a live broadcast. Thanks for hosting Tom Kennedy Saturday! While he was visiting, Tom snapped some pics of the event. The “cage” you’ll see below is one of the original cells from the first Highland jail.
wgel.com
Fall Fest
The City of Coffeen Fall Fest is Saturday, September 10, in the Coffeen Community Park. Craft vendors will be open and food will be available from 2 to 7 PM. The Lions Club and Knights of Columbus fish fry will be from 4 to 7 PM. The Hillsboro FFA Pedal Tractor Pull and a bags tournament will both begin at 3 PM. There will be blacksmithing demonstrations all day long. For more, call 217-259-4033.
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
What can be more terrifying than a flying dragon humanoid creature that ate people by lifting them up off the ground and taking them back to its nest?
columbiachronicle.com
‘Nobody comes to this college because they just want to fit in’: Columbia kicks off new year at Convocation
Bubbles, laughter and upbeat music filled the air at Columbia’s annual New Student Convocation ceremony that brought together students for a new school year and showcased the many student organizations available for new students to get involved in. Alongside the student performers, student leaders and faculty who took the...
40southnews.com
Maplewood house historically known as Woodside is for sale
Maplewood’s oldest home, known as Woodside, built in 1848, is being listed for $899,000 by Coldwell Banker. A Richmond Heights couple bought the house in 2016 and has renovated it throughout. Its address is 2200 Bredell Avenue. See the listing, including photos here. See all 77 references to Woodside...
wgel.com
Ragged Blade Band
The Ragged Blade Band will perform a free concert of ragtime and early blues classics on the grounds of the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville Saturday, September 17, at 5 PM. Bring your lawn chair. Free popcorn and drinks will be available. For more, find the DeMoulin Museum on Facebook.
advantagenews.com
Antique motorcycle race to stop in Alton
The annual Cross Country Chase for antique motorcycles is coming through Alton later this week. The chase is a cross country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. Director of Operations for the run Jason Sims tells The Big Z this is a bi-annual event. The Chase...
wgel.com
Huddle In For Brody
Brody Haston is a seven year old Greenville Elementary School student who was recently diagnosed with cancer. He is expected to have nine chemo treatments and a surgery, which will be followed by more chemo. Huddle House in Greenville will have a benefit for Brody Tuesday, September 13. 100% of the proceeds from 3 to 8 PM will be donated to Brody’s family. There will be bounce houses on-site during those hours as well.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
advantagenews.com
Edwardsville car show and cruise today
The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
