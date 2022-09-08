What makes Wilfert Farms sweet corn so sweet?

(WFRV) – The Wilfert Family is known up and down the lakeshore for their fresh produce. Sweet corn season is a highlight of the year.

They take pride in the crop and the care taken to make sure it still tastes super sweet when it reaches the dinner table.

In this segment, they explain why most sweet corn is picked by hand.

To learn more, including where to find their products, visit: www.wilfertfarms.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.