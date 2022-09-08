Read full article on original website
Me 2
3d ago
The fact she’s in the hospital being treated shows you that God has not given up on her and the book of her life has not been closed! keep this young woman in prayer and hope she finds a way to the true and living God
Reply(12)
33
Mark Bombek
3d ago
hello hospital people why don't you have her fingerprints taken she most likely had a driver's license use your brain facial recognition is also another way there's a machine that does that
Reply
18
Joan Jay
3d ago
The tattoos are uncommon. That should help a lot with finding out who she is. How many woman do you know with a city skyline on their neck
Reply
15
Related
Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted
One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
foxla.com
Teen tried to kidnap girl walking home from school in Riverside County: officials
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Sept. 6 just after 3 p.m. in the area near 55000 Calhoun Street in Thermal. According to authorities, the girl was walking...
foxla.com
Man killed in Long Beach stabbing attack
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with a...
foxla.com
2 teens shot and killed at Lincoln Heights carnival
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed two teenagers during a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Workman Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 28, killed in Long Beach stabbing that left 2nd man injured
A man was killed and another man was injured in a double stabbing in Long Beach, police said. The incident unfolded in the 1700 block of Broadway just after 11:45 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities responded and located two victims suffering of stab wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one of them died. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Christopher Finley of Long Beach. The condition of the second individual was not known. While investigating, authorities have determined that a verbal altercation between the victims and the suspects escalated to a physical fight prior to the stabbings. The motive remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.
Court documents: Nurse in fatal Windsor Hills crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars
A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
NBC Los Angeles
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway
Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
Redondo Beach PD Officer Sues for Pregnancy, Gender Discrimination
The Redondo Beach Police Department's first Black K-9 handler officer is suing the city, alleging she was wrongfully removed from patrol after getting pregnant in 2021 and told by supervisors the department did not have maternity uniforms for expectant mothers.
foxla.com
Some LA County employees racked up personal miles in take-home work vehicles
LOS ANGELES - It's a gas pump perk that many of us wish we had. A FOX 11 investigation found LA County employees racked up personal miles in their home-assigned cars. FOX 11 put in a Public Records Act request for county-home-assigned vehicles for the years 2020 and 2021. Those were both pandemic years, and there were months when the county was under a stay-at-home order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
LAPD investigating overnight shooting in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Hollywood. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highland and Willoughby avenues. The victim struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital and is expected...
foxla.com
Armed suspect killed by LAPD in Westlake
A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
Boyle Heights Community Warns of Drivers Stalking Women
A social media post is spreading awareness about the driver of a white van in Boyle Heights who may be stalking women. The vehicle, which appears to be a white Chevy Passenger or Cargo van, supposedly bears no back plates or back windows, as well as heavy tinting. According to...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly man found dead in Lancaster alley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who died in Lancaster was publicly identified Sunday while the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 44500 block of...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
NY woman gets prison term after in-flight altercation forces plane to be diverted to Sky Harbor
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
Comments / 47