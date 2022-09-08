The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will start at just under C$38,000 including destination and freight when it reaches Canada in limited quantities next fall. Chevrolet Canada confirmed this week the 2024 Chevy Equinox will carry a base price of C$35,000, plus an additional $2,500 to cover the destination freight charge, A/C tax and other premiums, bringing the pre-tax price tag to $37,500. This applies to the entry-level 1LT trim only, which receives some additional equipment for the Canadian market including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Heated seats are often equipped as standard on Canadian market vehicles due to the colder climate.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO