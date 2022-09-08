Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount offers $1,000 off 2022 Cadillac XT5 models when purchasing, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing. Low-interest financing is also available on 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. The luxury marque also offers a competitive national lease for $499 per month for 39...
All-New 2023 Chevy Trax To Be Revealed In October
The current generation of the Chevy Trax crossover is scheduled to sunset after the 2022 model year, as GM Authority was the first to report and later confirmed by GM. As such, the all-new 2023 Chevy Trax will launch soon, and now, GM Authority has learned when the next-gen 2023 Chevy Trax will get its big debut.
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Start At About $37,250 In Canada
The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will start at just under C$38,000 including destination and freight when it reaches Canada in limited quantities next fall. Chevrolet Canada confirmed this week the 2024 Chevy Equinox will carry a base price of C$35,000, plus an additional $2,500 to cover the destination freight charge, A/C tax and other premiums, bringing the pre-tax price tag to $37,500. This applies to the entry-level 1LT trim only, which receives some additional equipment for the Canadian market including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an eight-way power driver’s seat. Heated seats are often equipped as standard on Canadian market vehicles due to the colder climate.
ACS Composite Launches C8 Corvette Engine Appearance Pack
Quebec-based company ACS Composite has countless aftermarket parts for General Motors vehicles on offer. The company, which is an OEM composite parts supplier that has previously worked with GM directly, recently debuted a new engine appearance package for the C8 Corvette Stingray, giving owners of the mid-engine sports car an alternative to the available OEM appearance packages.
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Gets Simplified List Of Interior Colors
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer introduces the third model year for the latest third-generation crossover, debuting a handful of changes and updates compared to the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer. Notably, these updates include a simplified list of interior colors. GM Authority has noticed that each 2023 Chevy Trailblazer trim level is now...
2022 GMC Canyon Sport Bar And Lighting Package No Longer Available
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the current second-gen pickup, dropping in just before the next generation arrives for the 2023 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 GMC Canyon is no longer available to order with the optional Sport Bar and Lighting Package.
Remaining 2022 Chevy Colorado Units Will Be Built Without These Components
Various parts shortages have plagued the automotive industry this year, forcing GM to remove features from certain models, including heated and ventilated seats, under hood insulation and more. The 2022 Chevy Colorado has not been shielded from these shortages and the nameplate is now facing even more part constraints, with GM set to build some Colorado models this year lacking various trim pieces of low importance.
Fully Electric Jeep Recon, Wagoneer S And Avenger To Rival GM Ultium EVs
Stellantis released more information on its future electrification strategy this week, announcing plans to release the battery-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S in North America and select global markets, as well as the Jeep Avenger for Europe and other small vehicle markets. Headlining this series of announcements is the 2023...
Chevy Suburban Lease Available Nationwide In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Suburban lease is available nationwide for $719 per month for 39 months on the 2022 Chevy Suburban 4WD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. No other incentives are available this month. Chevy Suburban Incentives. Chevy Suburban lease offers in...
Here’s When 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Production Will Start
GM unveiled the 2023 Chevy Colorado late this past July, introducing an all-new third generation complete with new exterior styling, a totally overhauled interior space, and a new powertrain to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 is set to begin. According to...
GM Confirmed Chevy Equinox EV Production In Mexico
General Motors chose September 9th – World Electric Car Day – to officially present the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in New York City, confirming that production of Chevrolet‘s next zero-emission crossover will take place in Mexico. The automaker has announced that the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox...
New Apple iPhone 14 Features Crash Detection
Apple recently unveiled the new iPhone 14, debuting a range of changes and upgrades over the previous-generation smartphone. Highlights include a new 6.7-inch screen size and a list of camera upgrades, as well as a new crash detection feature. According to Apple, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a new...
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Tahoe Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe arrives as the third model year for the current fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing several important updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority is breaking down the 2023 Chevy Tahoe towing capacities. From the off, we should briefly cover the different...
Custom Shorty C5 Corvette Up For Grabs
The online classic car valuation tool developed by Hagerty indicates a well-kept 1999 Corvette has a valuation of roughly $18,700, but we recently came across a nice example for sale on Facebook marketplace for a measly $11,000. Those readers whose interest has been piqued by that attractive price point should know there’s a rather large catch with this particular C5, however.
Lifted 1970 Chevy El Camino Rides On A GM Truck Chassis: Video
The folks behind Holley’s official YouTube channel had the chance to catch up with the owner of a lifted 1970 Chevy El Camino at the recent 19th Annual Holley National Hot Rod Reunion in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who revealed some rather interesting details about the unique build, which he and a friend first started way back in the 1980s.
2023 GMC Acadia Ventilated Seat Blower Motors No Longer Under Constraint
The ventilated seat blower motor shortage for the 2023 GMC Acadia crossover has been resolved, GM Authority learned this week. GM was forced to remove ventilated seats from certain 2023 GMC Acadia units due to supplier restrictions, with certain units rolling off the assembly line lacking seat cushion blower motors from the start of regular production on June 10th, 2022. The automaker resolved the shortage as of September 4the production date, although it’s unclear when the automaker will begin retrofitting 2023MY Acadias that were affected by this change. Meanwhile, affected units will be identified by the RPO code 04O on their window sticker and buyers will receive a $25 credit.
GMC Yukon Continues To Outsell Ford Expedition During Q2 2022
GMC Yukon Sales – Q2 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of the GMC Yukon family in the United States decreased 28 percent to 17,070 units in Q2 2022, comprised of:. 10,210 units of the regular-length Yukon, a decrease of 29 percent compared to 14,360 units sold in...
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Adaptive Cruise Control Under Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban arrive as the third model year for the fifth-generation nameplate and twelfth-generation nameplate, respectively, introducing a number of important changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model-year vehicles. Critically, GM Authority has learned that the adaptive cruise control feature for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban is currently under constraint.
