Two Wildwood men have been charged with serious drug offenses following a long narcotics investigation that involved the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. 32 year old Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez and Jose Roman-Maysonet were charged by authorities after they found multiple kilograms of controlled dangerous substances along with $65,000 in cash. The drugs were believed to be fentanyl and heroin.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO