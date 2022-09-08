Read full article on original website
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
After working at the popular theme parks on both coasts, I've discovered which iconic treats are worth the money, and which ones are disappointing.
I've dined at hundreds of restaurants and lounges across the parks and resorts, so I wanted to see how the old-Hollywood-inspired spot stacked up.
BREAKING: The Mandalorian and Grogu Meet & Greet to Debut at Disneyland in November
After the initial announcement at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, we finally know when guests will be able to find the Mandalorian and Grogu meet & greet at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. The duo will make their debut in November. The costume with The Mandalorian and...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Casting Notice Reveals Characters for Disney Parks Float
A casting notice on the Disney Auditions website has revealed that Disney Parks will be returning to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Several characters are listed in the posting, so we can expect a jam-packed float this year. Last year, Jordan Fisher performed on a Disney Wish-inspired float. A...
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District
Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
New Enchanted Tiki Room, Pizza Planet, and Vault Collection Tumblers at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Three new tumblers arrived at Walt Disney World Resort this week. One is part of the 50th anniversary Vault Collection, while the other two are inspired by Enchanted Tiki Room and Pizza Planet. Enchanted Tiki Room Tumbler...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed on Stage at D23 Expo, Walt Disney’s Plane on Display, TRON Lightcycle / Run Testing with Sound Effects, & More: Daily Recap (9/9/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 9, 2022.
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
BREAKING: ‘Moana’ and ‘Zootopia’ Replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A land containing both “Moana” and “Zootopia” will replace Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Plans are still in the early stages, and no details on potential attractions have been announced. A single piece of concept art was released showing the potential land, including Moana’s...
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
Pacific Wharf to be Reimagined into San Fransokyo From ‘Big Hero 6’ at Disney California Adventure
Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure will soon be reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.”. The new version of the land will include a Baymax meet-and-greet, food, and more. A ride was not announced. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter,...
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023
The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
Final Trailer for ‘Andor’ Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut in 11 Days
The final trailer for “Andor” was released today at D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. With the series premiere coming to Disney+ in just 11 days, this will be our last preview of the show before it airs. This was released along with several new character posters that showcase...
REVIEW: Poison Snakebite Specialty Cocktail from Lombard’s Patio at Halloween Horror Nights 31
Harp – $11.50 for 20 oz., $14.50 for souvenir cup. *NEW* Poison Snakebite – $11.49 for 20 oz., $15.49 for souvenir cup. This is your traditional snakebite, with an extra little kick. This drink has the Harp and Strongbow cider, but to make it poisonous, there is also a shot of crème de cassis, which is a blackcurrant liqueur. It’s very refreshing and has a nice ruby red color to it. The shot of crème de cassis adds a nice sweetness to it. A refill in the souvenir cup is $11.49, which is 99 cents more than a regular Harp or Strongbow and thus a fairly good deal. We highly recommend this cold, refreshing cocktail when you’re at HHN.
disneydining.com
Splurge on These Indulgent Table Service Meals in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Many Guests who spend time at the Walt Disney World Resort love to enjoy unique and delicious dining options found throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in particular, offers up some immersive restaurants that whisk Guests to the planet Batuu, back in time, and even into the chaotic world of the Muppets. With so many wonderful dining options to enjoy in the Disney Park, sometimes Guests feel like going all out and splurging on an over-the-top meal to be remembered. Let’s take a closer look at the four table service restaurants found in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and check out the most indulgent combinations of drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts that Guests can indulge in when looking to splurge in the Disney Park!
