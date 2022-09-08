ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Porto’s Bakery Coming to Downtown Disney District

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe will open a location in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. An exact opening timeframe has not been announced. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Downtown Disney District is undergoing a major refurbishment.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed on Stage at D23 Expo, Walt Disney’s Plane on Display, TRON Lightcycle / Run Testing with Sound Effects, & More: Daily Recap (9/9/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 9, 2022.
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
BREAKING: TRON Lightcycle Run Will Open at Magic Kingdom in Spring 2023

The much-anticipated TRON Lightcycle / Run finally has an opening timeframe. The newest coaster coming to the lineup at the Magic Kingdom will open in Spring 2023!. Construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run suffered significant delays due to COVID-19, but you can see our latest update here of the ride trains testing with audio effects.
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
REVIEW: Poison Snakebite Specialty Cocktail from Lombard’s Patio at Halloween Horror Nights 31

Harp – $11.50 for 20 oz., $14.50 for souvenir cup. *NEW* Poison Snakebite – $11.49 for 20 oz., $15.49 for souvenir cup. This is your traditional snakebite, with an extra little kick. This drink has the Harp and Strongbow cider, but to make it poisonous, there is also a shot of crème de cassis, which is a blackcurrant liqueur. It’s very refreshing and has a nice ruby red color to it. The shot of crème de cassis adds a nice sweetness to it. A refill in the souvenir cup is $11.49, which is 99 cents more than a regular Harp or Strongbow and thus a fairly good deal. We highly recommend this cold, refreshing cocktail when you’re at HHN.
Splurge on These Indulgent Table Service Meals in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Many Guests who spend time at the Walt Disney World Resort love to enjoy unique and delicious dining options found throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resorts, and Disney Springs. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in particular, offers up some immersive restaurants that whisk Guests to the planet Batuu, back in time, and even into the chaotic world of the Muppets. With so many wonderful dining options to enjoy in the Disney Park, sometimes Guests feel like going all out and splurging on an over-the-top meal to be remembered. Let’s take a closer look at the four table service restaurants found in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and check out the most indulgent combinations of drinks, appetizers, entrees, and desserts that Guests can indulge in when looking to splurge in the Disney Park!
