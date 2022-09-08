ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AFP

Top US diplomat in Mexico for economic talks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top US officials visited Mexico on Monday for high-level economic talks, with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador striking a conciliatory tone despite trade tensions. The top US diplomat will later co-chair the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue.
U.S. POLITICS

