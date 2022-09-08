Read full article on original website
Trump asks judge to reject DOJ's request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department's attempt to continue to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago as part of its criminal investigation, saying that the materials may not be classified and that his Florida resort is secure.
Top US diplomat in Mexico for economic talks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top US officials visited Mexico on Monday for high-level economic talks, with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador striking a conciliatory tone despite trade tensions. The top US diplomat will later co-chair the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue.
Hochul to end her COVID emergency powers as deadline looms
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that she would not extend her COVID-19 state of emergency powers past the midnight deadline as cases fall and with weeks left before she faces off against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin in the state’s general election.
