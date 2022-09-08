ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Daily Mail

Queen's 'favourite son' Prince Andrew travels to Balmoral alongside William, Charles and other senior royals as they mourn death of his mother, aged 96

Prince Andrew arrived at Balmoral this evening alongside his nephew Prince William, his brother Prince Edward and sister-in-law Sophie to mourn the death of the Queen. Widely acknowledged to be the monarch's 'favourite' son, the Duke of York travelled alongside senior royals after doctors revealed they were 'concerned' for the monarch's health and were keeping her under medical supervision.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
The Independent

Operation Unicorn: What happens if the Queen dies in Scotland?

The Royal family has rushed to see the Queen who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern for her health.Her Majesty, 96, is staying in Balmoral, Scotland, where she greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday. However, her health has deteriorated since then, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
Parade

Queen Elizabeth II Dies At the Age of 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. Britain's longest-serving monarch—and the second-longest serving monarch in world history—passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Palace this afternoon. The King and...
E! News

See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Head Off to Their New School

Watch: Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!. It looks like Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's school year is off to a royal start. On Sept. 7, Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children to "a settling in afternoon" for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, according to a press release from Kensington Palace shared to E! News.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos of the beautiful rainbow that appeared over England on day of Queen Elizabeth II's death

The United Kingdom — and the world — is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died on Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. As many people in England pointed out and snapped photos of, a rainbow appeared in London as news of concerns over her health was everywhere. As British flags were lowered to half-mast when the news about her death broke, photos of that rainbow were taken.
The Independent

Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service

King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
BBC

King Charles III, the new monarch

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
