Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

El Pollo Guapo reopens after relocating to Newington

NEWINGTON – El Pollo Guapo, a “neighborhood rotisserie joint,” reopened its doors at a new location in Newington, moving from Wethersfield, last Thursday. According to a letter posted to the restaurant's website by owners Heather and Roy Reidl, the move to 1044 Main Street was one that will provide the business with “a serious glow-up” after being unable to “make the situation work while also being able to live through the build out and maintain normalcy" at its previous location.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's

BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Paul James Neill

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, Paul James Neill of New Britain, beloved son of the late William and Jeanne (Gabes) Neill of New Britain, passed away at the LTACH Care One @ Trinitas Regional Medical Center, Elizabeth, NJ, after a short illness. Paul was born in New Britain on Oct....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Dozens camp across Muzzy Field for second year

BRISTOL – Dozens of families took to Muzzy Field Saturday for an evening of fun and a movie before spending the night spread throughout the outfield. Around 40 campsites were booked for families looking to take part in an evening of games, popcorn, a mystery movie revealed to be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and community fellowship. Some chose to bring their own tents while others made use of equipment provided by the city.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Bond, Hill lead New Britain football to opening win at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes went on the road in Week 1 to try and gain early momentum in 2022 – something they weren’t able to do at any point last season. The rushing tandem of senior Cam Bond and junior Cayden Hill were the difference in New Britain’s first win of the season, 38-25. “It wasn’t perfect,” said New Britain head coach Isaiah Boddie. “But we got what we wanted.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette

Aline (Deschenes) Ouellette, 93, of Village Gate, Farmington, died on Wednesday, (Sept. 7, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Aline was born in Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada on March 24, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Marie (Gagnon) Deschenes. A longtime Plainville resident, she worked for...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Crews battle residential fire in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St. The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD. Officials said the fire reached a […]
DERBY, CT
NewsTimes

Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin native opens indoor virtual golf facility on Deming Road

BERLIN – Locals interested in the game of golf have a new option in town. Owned by Kyle Gallo, Doug O’Leary and John Vitale, Full Circle Golf is an indoor virtual golf facility. “We’re super excited about the direction we’re taking this,” Gallo said. “Our objective when we...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Nina T. Noga

Nina T. Noga, 70, of New Britain, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain, with her loving family by her side. Nina was born March 16, 1952 in Poland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ryszard M. “Richie” Noga, Apr. 7, 2020. Nina came to this country in 1999, seeking a better life. Nina was a very energetic, creative and handy person, as well as loved helping others. She loved caring for her garden. Her passion for flowers around the house bloomed just as her life around her bloomed.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE

