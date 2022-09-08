Read full article on original website
Popculture
Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses
Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
Racehorse-loving Queen was on the phone to her trainer two days before her death discussing her final winner - as brilliant footage resurfaces of Her Majesty cheering on horse at the races
Queen Elizabeth II was 'sharp as a tack' when she spoke with her horse trainer just two days before her tragic death. Her Majesty long held an affinity for horses and was often described as being 'at her happiest' at the races. Touching footage of the Queen looking elated as...
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Queen Elizabeth loved corgis. Here are 25 adorable photos of the monarch with her dogs over the years.
Queen Elizabeth was a well-known lover of corgis. They accompanied her on vacations and were underfoot when she met world leaders.
ohmymag.co.uk
The Queen's death: Prince Andrew may inherit the monarch's beloved dogs
Queen Elizabeth II’s love for dogs began at an early age. She was given her first Corgi – Susan – on her 18th birthday in 1933. All the other Corgis bred by the monarch during her lifetime descended from Susan. The monarch owned more than 30 corgis and other pets during her lifetime.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Britain is now facing the unthinkable
Queen Elizabeth II was the very model of a monarch. Will King Charles III have what it takes to keep the world's respect for the royals?
The Queen was a racehorse owner, breeder and racing's No 1 fan! After losing their greatest ambassador, the sport of Kings is hopeful the Royal Family will follow in her footsteps
In our social media-driven world, celebrity endorsements are the fuel that power the engines of companies and organisations, promoting their products and messages. The sport of racing had the ultimate endorser in the late Queen, both as a participant breeding and owning racehorses and, arguably with even more significance, as its No 1 fan.
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service
King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
The world-renowned doctor who was 'concerned' about the Queen's health: Opera-loving Sir Huw Thomas, who has cared for 96-year-old monarch since 2005
Today's announcement about doctors being 'concerned' over the Queen's health sparked fear across the world. The message, which stated that she was under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral, would have been drawn up by Professor Sir Huw Thomas. Tasked with personally looking after the monarch's health for 17 years, it is...
Queen’s funeral venue is where she was married and crowned
The Queen was married and crowned at Westminster Abbey.Now the bells of the “House of Kings” – half muffled in mourning – will ring out at her funeral.It will be the first time in over 260 years a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey.The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, the Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal happiness and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when, on Thursday November 20 1947, she married her prince in the surrounds of the central London church.It was a morale booster...
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin arrives in Scottish capital: 'An extraordinary woman'
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was carried through the Scottish countryside on Sunday as she makes her journey to London over the next few days.
Camilla most likely to take over the reins as the Royal figurehead of horse racing following the Queen's death, say Palace sources
Camilla the Queen Consort will take over the reins from the late Queen as the Royal figurehead of horse-racing, senior sources have told The Mail on Sunday. She is known to adore the sport and her role is being openly discussed in racing circles. King Charles inherits the Sandringham stud, plus the Sovereign’s racing colours: purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and black velvet cap with gold trim.
BBC
Queen was with me at happiest and saddest times - William
Prince William has paid tribute to the Queen, saying the world has "lost an extraordinary leader" while he lost his "Grannie". The new Prince of Wales said "she was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life". He...
BBC
British horse racing cancelled on day of Queen's funeral on 19 September
British horse racing has been cancelled on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which will take place on Monday, 19 September. Meetings had been due to take place at Hamilton Park, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton on that day. Racing will resume on Sunday, having been called off as a...
A Queen who personified continuity and stability leaves at a perilous moment for the world
The Queen became a global icon of leadership even though, and perhaps because, she was not a politician. In many ways, her influence was rooted simply in the fact that year after year, decade after decade, she was there -- always.
Queen hailed in service as a 'constant in all our lives'
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
msn.com
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood
For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.
