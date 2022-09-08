ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Little Mermaid Trailer: Live-Action and Animated Side by Side Comparison

Disney just revealed the first The Little Mermaid trailer for its upcoming live-action remake of the classic animated movie. Revealed at D23 2022, Disney shared the first teaser featuring the return of Ariel the mermaid, who will be played by Halle Bailey in the film. And we've got a side-by-side comparison of the live-action Little Mermaid and the classic Disney animation version.
MOVIES
IGN

Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror

Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
MOVIES
IGN

Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23

Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
MOVIES
IGN

Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
IGN

Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model

Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel Snap Lets You Play Your Dream Superhero Scenario

D23 is the place to be for all the best D23 game announcements. Now that you’ve seen the Disney and Marvel Games Stream, we are talking to an expert from Marvel Games to learn more about Marvel Snap! IGN host Akeem Lawanson is talking to Ben Brode, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer, Second Dinner, whose first game is Marvel Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Lego Marvel#Marvel Comics#Mcu
IGN

Hocus Pocus 2 Gets First Official Trailer

Hocus Pocus 2 just got an official trailer... and it's full of witchy fun. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as the Sanderson sisters for Hocus Pocus 2 - the upcoming sequel to the hit Disney movie. Now, Disney has unveiled the film's official trailer at...
MOVIES
IGN

Remy's Recipe Book

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
RECIPES
IGN

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 - First Gameplay Trailer

Get your first proper look at gameplay from Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway, the upcoming kart-racing sequel due out on all major gaming platforms on October 7. It includes over 40 of your favorite Nickelodeon characters from over the years, including heroes from SpongeBob, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Shopping
IGN

Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book

The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
COMICS
IGN

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review

This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made its world premiere. It will show in limited theaters in November 2022 before streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022. Rian Johnson is back with the series he was born...
MOVIES
IGN

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
MOVIES
IGN

The Language of Flowers

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide

Eating food is one of the best ways to recover energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sure, eating raw ingredients will get the job done, but once you use a stove for the first time, you will learn there are many meal recipes you can prepare. This IGN wiki guide has...
RECIPES
IGN

What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series

After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Marvels First Trailer Revealed at D23, Bringing All the Marvels Together

The first trailer for The Marvels has been revealed at D23, showing Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Nick Fury. Set on the SABER Space Station, the trailer picks up right where Ms. Marvel left off, with Kamala Khan dealing with her odd new relationship with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Tayonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and their entangled powers. Goose the cat also makes an appearance in the lighthearted new trailer.
MOVIES
IGN

Haunted Mansion Gets a First Look at D23, Including a Winona Ryder Cameo

Disney has finally shown a first look at its upcoming The Haunted Mansion movie, but unfortunately, it was just for the folks physically present at D23 2022. Revealed at the Disney and Pixar Studio Showcase director Justin Simien took the stage to talk about working at Disneyland in his youth, calling it the "best summer job I ever had." He added that his favorite ride back in the day was Haunted Mansion. As such, the film adaptation will be full of easter eggs from the ride, mixing both humor and a "dark edge."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy