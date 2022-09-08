ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Who plays for Arkansas State football? Here's what the ASU depth chart roster is vs. OSU

By Joe Harrington and Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Arkansas State football started its season off by beating former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson in his college coaching debut 58-3 in Week 1.

One more win and the Red Wolves — and former UC Bearcats and Tennessee coach Butch Jones — will match their total from 2021.

But to get to 2-0, Arkansas State would have to pull off the biggest upset of the college football season. No. 3 Ohio State, which beat then-ranked No. 5 Notre Dame in Week 1 , is a 43.3-point favorite against Arkansas State.

What does the Arkansas State depth chart look like? How deep is the ASU roster? Here's what the Arkansas State starting lineup and roster will look like against Ohio State.

Here’s a quick look at the Arkansas State roster depth chart vs. Ohio State

Coach : Butch Jones

  • Second season, 3-10
  • 87-64 overall

Projected ASU depth chart: offense

OFFENSE

Arkansas St. offensive coordinator: Keith Heckendorf

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

  • LT;77;Makilan Thomas;RS-Fr.;6-3;315
  • ;65;Noah Smith;RS-Fr.;6-7;311
  • LG;71;Mekhi Butler;RS-So.;6-3;332
  • ;63;Darrell Harden;RS-Fr.;6-3;319
  • C;Ethan Miner;RS-So.;6-2;287
  • ;78;Chase Jessup;Fr.;6-3;291
  • RG;Jordan Rhodes;RS-Sr.;6-5;350
  • ;73;Ernesto Ramirez;Sr.;6-4;313
  • RT;57;Robert Holmes;RS-Jr.;6-4;339
  • ;74;Elijah Zollicoffer;Fr.;6-5;349
  • TE;12;Emmanual Stevenson;So.;6-3;243
  • ;18;Seydou Traore;So.6-4;218
  • WR;10;Te'Valiance Hunt;Sr.;6-1;207
  • ;8;Khyheem Waleed;RS-So.;5-11;199
  • WR;7;Champ Flemings;RS-Sr.;5-6;155
  • ;28;Reagan Ealy;So.;5-9;168
  • WR;14;Jeff Foreman;Jr.;6-0;180
  • ;11;Adam Jones;RS-So.;6-2;184
  • QB;1;James Blackman;RS-Sr.;6-5;190
  • ;17;AJ Mayer;RS-Jr.;6-3;220
  • RB2;Johnnie Lang Jr.;RS-Sr.;508;193
  • ;4;Brian Snead;RS-Jr.;6-0;210

Projected ASU depth chart: defense

Arkansas St. defensive coordinator : Rob Harley

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

  • DE;92;Thurman Geathers;RS-Sr.;6-2;225
  • ;18;Dennard Flowers;RS-Fr.;6-2;239
  • DT;0;John Mincey;Sr;6-4;291
  • ;7;Terion Sugick;Fr;6-1;274
  • NT;45;TW Ayers;RS-Jr.;6-1;275
  • ;90;Tim Hardiman;RS-Fr.;5-11;269
  • DE;5;Kivon Bennett;RS-Sr.;6-2;241
  • ;32;Ethan Hassler;So.;6-2;245
  • LB;21;Melique Straker;Jr.;5-10;201
  • ;33;Cam Jeffery;So.;5-11;189
  • LB;10;Jordan Carmouche;RS-Sr.;6-1;222
  • ;36;Charles Willekes;RS-So.;6-1;224
  • LB;11;Jaden Harris;RS-Jr.;6-1;224
  • ;35;Cruz Temple;RS-Fr.;5-10;210;
  • CB;3;Kenneth Harris;So.;6-0;193
  • ;1;Samy Johnson;Jr.;5-10;192
  • S;9;Trevian Thomas;So,;5-11;188
  • ;4;Taylon Doss;So.;5-10;186
  • S;8;Eddie Smith;RS-Jr.;6-0;201
  • ;29;Justin Parks;So.;6-0;187
  • CB;2;Leon Jones;Jr.;6-1;195
  • ;19;Denzel Blackwell;So.;5-9;184

Projected ASU depth chart: special teams

POS;NO.;PLAYER;HT;WT;YR

  • P;48;Ryan Hanson;So.;6-2;213
  • ;92;William Przystup;RS-Jr.;6-4;245
  • FG;33;Dominic Zvada;Fr.;6-3;174
  • ;32;Aidan Ellison;RS-Fr.;5-11;193
  • KO;47;Tristan Mattson;RS-So.;6-2;175
  • ;33;Dominic Zvada;Fr.;6-3;174
  • LS;38;Jack Bullard;So.;5-11;196
  • ;69;Ethan Johnson;RS-Fr.;6-1;230
  • H;48;Ryan Hanson;RS-So.;6-2;213
  • PR;2;Johnnie Lang Jr.;RS-Sr.;5-8;193
  • ;7;Champ Flemings;RS-Sr.;5-6;155
  • KR;2;Johnnie Lang Jr.;RS-Sr.;5-8;193
  • ;7;Champ Flemings;RS-Sr.;5-6;155

Arkansas State football stats 2021

SCORING

#table

Arkansas St.;16;14;21;7

Opponents;0;0;3;0

#table

Arkansas St. total: 58 / Avg.: 58.0

Opp. total: 3 / Avg.:3.0

PER-GAME AVERAGES

Rushing  355.0

Passing  233.0

vs. rush  126.0

vs. pass  52.0

FIRST DOWNS

Rushing: 18

Passing: 12

Penalty: 4

vs. rush: 4

vs. pass: 2

vs. penalty: 3

CONVERSIONS

3rd down: 6-12 (50.0 pct)

4th down: 3-5 (60.0 pct)

vs. 3rd down: 2-13 (15.4 pct)

vs. 4th down: 1-1 (100 pct)

PENALTIES

Arkansas St.: 7-80 (80.0 avg/g)

OPP: 15-132 (132.0 avg/g)

RED ZONE PCT

Scores: 7-9 (77.8 pct)

Touchdowns: 7-9 (77.8 pct)

OPP scores: 1-1 (100.0 pct)

OPP TDs: 0-1 (0.0 pct)

Arkansas State football stats: Team leaders

Rushing: Johnnie Lange, 13-124 (9.5 avg) 1 TD; AJ Mayer, 7-74 (10.6 avg) 1 TD; Brian Snead, 12-57 (4.8 avg) 1 TD; Mike Sharpe II, 7-32 (4.6 avg) 1 TD; Ja’Quez Cross, 8-28 (3.5 avg)

Passing: James Blackman, 15 of 20 (75.0 pct) 210 yds, 2 TD; AJ Mayer, 5 of 6 (83.3 pct) 23 yds

Receiving: Champ Flemings, 7 rec, 122 yds (17.4 avg) 1 TD; Khyheem Waleed, 3-25 (8.3 avg); Ja’Quez Cross, 2-6 (3.0 avg); Johnnie Long, 1-23; Adam Jones, 1-14; Seydou Traore, 1-13, 1 TD

Kick scoring: Dominic Zvada, 7-7 XP, 7 pts

Tackles: Keyron Crawford, 5 (5 solo); Jaden Harris, 5 (4); Trevian Thomas, 4 (4); TW Ayers, 4 (3); Jordan Carmouche, 4 (3); Thurman Geathers, 3 (3); Melique Straker, 3 (3); James Reed III, 2 (2); John Mincey, 2 (2); Eddie Smith, 2 (1); Kivon Bennett, 2 (1)

Interceptions-yds: Eddie Smith, 1-0

Sacks-yds: Thurman Geathers, 1-15; TW Ayers, 1-7; Keyron Crawford, 1-6

Punting: n/a

Kick returns : Johnnie Lang, 2-61 (30.5 avg); Reagan Ealy, 1-22

Punt returns : Johnnie Lang, 2-19 (9.5 avg)

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch:

NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Instagram
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Sports
Ohio State University
