Destination Hilliard: Fall in Hilliard

Summer in Hilliard is happening. Children are splashing in the city pools and at Hilliard’s Station Park splash pad. Celebration at the Station fills the air with sounds of music, laughter and community. Patios are filled with diners sampling Hilliard cuisine and the multipurpose paths are busy with runners, walkers and bikers.

As the air cools, the leaves begin to change and the pools close for the season; the energy in the city remains high. Hilliard offers a host of fall-friendly experiences. From festivals, hometown football games, city activities and Buckeye football watch parties, there are activities to appeal to everyone.

This fall, visitors in Hilliard can enjoy events such as: Old Hilliardfest, Oktoberfest, Hilliard’s Fall Festival, a multitude of events and activities on the Franklin County Fairgrounds and Hilliard’s inaugural “Watch and Glow: Pumpkin Float and Flick.”

In the coming weeks, we will also see new retailers open their doors − stop in, browse and say “Hello!” One I’m the most excited about is the Shoppes by Westwood, who will be hosting an open-air market at the end of September to celebrate the opening of four new small businesses.

There is no need to wait for a big event to explore Hilliard. Three Hilliard high schools provide multiple opportunities for genuine hometown entertainment − football Friday nights, theater productions, marching band performances and more.

Stop by Powell Prints to purchase your favorite hometown high school merch before you catch a game, or enjoy a night at the theater. Tickets are on sale for Hilliard Davidson High School’s production of "The Stinky Cheese Man and other Fair(l)y (Stoopid) Tales,"Hilliard Bradley High School’s production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (PG-13)"and the Hilliard Arts Council’s production of "Cinderella."

Several bars and restaurants embrace the town’s love for Ohio State Buckeye football. On Saturdays, one can expect most TVs to be tuned into the game, many of the businesses offering drink specials, family entertainment or live music to elevate the gameday experience.

Looking for low-key entertainment? Trivia fans can find trivia at Hilliard establishments several days each week. Live music continues at multiple dining locations throughout the week, and the Columbus Metropolitan Library Hilliard Branch begins its Hilliard Sunday Concert Series on Sept. 25.

The water play may go away in the fall, but playing in the park continues. The temperature will drop, but dinner on the patio is still a beautiful option. The seasons change, but the heart of Hilliard remains abuzz.

For details about fall events in Hilliard, local dining spots and visitor’s attractions, visit destinationhilliard.org.

Samantha Brill is the tourism marketing coordinator for Destination Hilliard.