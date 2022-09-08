ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Destination Hilliard: Fall in Hilliard

By Samantha Brill
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jh1vb_0hnWku1d00

Summer in Hilliard is happening. Children are splashing in the city pools and at Hilliard’s Station Park splash pad. Celebration at the Station fills the air with sounds of music, laughter and community. Patios are filled with diners sampling Hilliard cuisine and the multipurpose paths are busy with runners, walkers and bikers.

As the air cools, the leaves begin to change and the pools close for the season; the energy in the city remains high. Hilliard offers a host of fall-friendly experiences. From festivals, hometown football games, city activities and Buckeye football watch parties, there are activities to appeal to everyone.

This fall, visitors in Hilliard can enjoy events such as: Old Hilliardfest, Oktoberfest, Hilliard’s Fall Festival, a multitude of events and activities on the Franklin County Fairgrounds and Hilliard’s inaugural “Watch and Glow: Pumpkin Float and Flick.”

In the coming weeks, we will also see new retailers open their doors − stop in, browse and say “Hello!” One I’m the most excited about is the Shoppes by Westwood, who will be hosting an open-air market at the end of September to celebrate the opening of four new small businesses.

There is no need to wait for a big event to explore Hilliard. Three Hilliard high schools provide multiple opportunities for genuine hometown entertainment − football Friday nights, theater productions, marching band performances and more.

Stop by Powell Prints to purchase your favorite hometown high school merch before you catch a game, or enjoy a night at the theater. Tickets are on sale for Hilliard Davidson High School’s production of "The Stinky Cheese Man and other Fair(l)y (Stoopid) Tales,"Hilliard Bradley High School’s production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (PG-13)"and the Hilliard Arts Council’s production of "Cinderella."

Several bars and restaurants embrace the town’s love for Ohio State Buckeye football. On Saturdays, one can expect most TVs to be tuned into the game, many of the businesses offering drink specials, family entertainment or live music to elevate the gameday experience.

Looking for low-key entertainment? Trivia fans can find trivia at Hilliard establishments several days each week. Live music continues at multiple dining locations throughout the week, and the Columbus Metropolitan Library Hilliard Branch begins its Hilliard Sunday Concert Series on Sept. 25.

The water play may go away in the fall, but playing in the park continues. The temperature will drop, but dinner on the patio is still a beautiful option. The seasons change, but the heart of Hilliard remains abuzz.

For details about fall events in Hilliard, local dining spots and visitor’s attractions, visit destinationhilliard.org.

Samantha Brill is the tourism marketing coordinator for Destination Hilliard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

10 Free Indoor Activities for Kids in Columbus

Whether it’s a rainy day or too cold to go out and play, these indoor activities in Columbus will keep your kids entertained! And the best thing is, they’re all free!. Here in Columbus we have a never ending list of parks and playgrounds to choose from when the weather is nice and we’re looking for a free activity! But when the weather changes and parks aren’t so pleasant, what is there to do in Columbus that won’t break the bank?
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

The Columbus Italian Festival

A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Hilliard, OH
Government
Hilliard, OH
Lifestyle
City
Hilliard, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Football Games#Fall Festival#Travel Destinations#Hilliard S Station Park#Buckeye#Shoppes
townandtourist.com

60 BEST Things to Do in Columbus, OH (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Columbus, Ohio is a historic destination that has much to offer. From garden attractions to museums, zoos and more, you can do it all when you visit this famous old city. Love a good outdoor adventure? They’ve got a million. Looking for an educational, informative trip? Columbus is all that and more. From incredible food to an experience that is incomparable, you will love everything about this lively city.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Tecumseh Offers New Fright to Sugar Loaf Mountain this Halloween Season

CHILLICOTHE – Scioto Society will host a new fright this year on Sugarloaf Mountian. The location is famous for it Live action play of Tecumseh, which has offered a new “must-see” horror attraction for the last several years. Recently Sleepy Hollow was a sold-out Haunting season. This year Scioto Society officers, “Tales of the Undead at Haunted Mountain”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
columbusnavigator.com

Marino’s Seafood Is The Dose Of Columbus Nostalgia You’ve Been Craving

Over the years, I’ve thought a lot about what makes certain things so nostalgic. Whether it’s commenting on our social media or email replies sent to us from our daily newsletter, there are certain things in this city that obviously inspire our readers to feel that rush of joy or longing, and they aren’t shy about letting us know. Perhaps none so much as Columbus food and restaurants.
COLUMBUS, OH
tinyliving.com

Mohican by Modern Tiny Living

This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy